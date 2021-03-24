Marlon Mack Excited To Re-Join Colts' Loaded Backfield in 2021

Marlon Mack explained Wednesday why he re-signed with the Colts and looked ahead to what he can do as part of what could be one of the NFL's strongest rushing attacks. 

Mar 24, 2021 at 05:31 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Marlon Mack admitted it was a little "bittersweet" to watch the Colts' backfield take off last year after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

Jonathan Taylor racked up 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns. Nyheim Hines totaled 862 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. Jordan Wilkins chipped in with 308 yards.

And Mack? Four carries, 26 yards before he was injured and missed the rest of the season.

"I just wish I could've contributed a little bit more, but on the sidelines I was watching from home doing the best I can," Mack said. "I just knew it was going to take off like it did."

Mack, who rushed for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018-2019, re-signed with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent this week. He said he's in "a good spot" with his recovery from that September injury and "should be good to go pretty soon."

The Colts were excited about the prospect of combining Mack, Taylor, Hines and Wilkins a year ago; with Mack back in the fold, the hope is the team can see just how dangerous that group can be in 2021.

"This is going to be crazy because once one guy gets hot, it doesn't stop because the next guy is going to do the same thing and the next guy – like all of us have that one-play thing," Mack said. "We all can take one play and it's going to pop for 60. So every team has to be on their toes because we are going to keep running and they have to be prepared for it."

Figuring out how to distribute touches among a deep stable of running backs may be a challenge — but it's a good challenge to have. Between Mack, Taylor, Hines and Wilkins, the Colts may have one of the NFL's strongest backfields in 2021. But what matters, Mack said, is the end result.

"I know coach Frank (Reich) – those guys are going to cook something good for us," Mack said. "I know it is only one ball but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work."

"As long as we get to that one thing, that one main goal – that Super Bowl – I think we are going to all be good and happy with it."

Marlon Mack Re-Signs With Colts

See the best images of running back Marlon Mack as he re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

1222_CAR_11548
1 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
2 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
3 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
4 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
5 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
6 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack;#17 QB Philip Rivers
7 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack;#17 QB Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
8 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

Indianapolis Colts
2019_1229_JAX_3038
9 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
10 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
2019_1229_JAX_1993
11 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1229_JAX_2480
12 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1229_JAX_0590
13 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1208_TB_6184
14 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1229_JAX_0829
15 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1224_prac_0224
16 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1218_prac_0116
17 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1216_NO_1816
18 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1208_TB_4952
19 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1208_TB_3970
20 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1216_NO_3751
21 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1205_prac_0611
22 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1216_NO_1869
23 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1117_JAX_12766
24 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1208_TB_1651
25 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1117_JAX_4773
26 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1110_MIA_6092
27 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1125_JacobyTurkey_0193
28 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1117_JAX_4301
29 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1115_prac_0501
30 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1027_DEN_10427
31 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1110_MIA_3865
32 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1110_MIA_5228
33 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1106_prac_0289
34 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1103_PIT_5192
35 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1027_DEN_8219
36 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1027_DEN_11174
37 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1103_PIT_2906
38 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1103_PIT_4149
39 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1020_HOU_4582
40 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1027_DEN_3412
41 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1020_HOU_5521
42 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1027_DEN_2312
43 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1022_Media_0268
44 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1020_HOU_9286
45 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
1222_CAR_12078
46 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_4281
47 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_4152
48 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
2019_0922_ATL_9244
49 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
1222_CAR_0425
50 / 50
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why Isaac Rochell Sees 'Perfect Fit' in Colts

Defensive end Isaac Rochell explained Wednesday why the Colts were an ideal landing spot for him in free agency, from the team's culture to scheme -- as well as the chance to compete with a former Notre Dame teammate. 
news

Carson Wentz Excited To Be Part Of Colts 'Big Family'

Colts QB Carson Wentz sat down with Larra Overton to discuss his move to Indianapolis and what excites him about joining his new team. 
news

Colts Sign Tackle Sam Tevi

The Colts added to their offensive line on Wednesday in signing former Chargers tackle Sam Tevi. 
news

Colts Re-Sign CB Xavier Rhodes

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes is staying in Indianapolis. 
news

2021 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.
news

Colts Have Six Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL finalized its 2021 draft order this month, and with last week's execution of the Carson Wentz trade, the team now knows exactly where its selections are in April. 
news

Colts Re-Sign RB Marlon Mack

Marlon Mack will return to a loaded Colts backfield in 2021. 
news

Colts Sign DE Isaac Rochell

The Colts added to their defensive line with Isaac Rochell, who had 9 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Chargers. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 22

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Inside Why Colts Are So Confident in Frank Reich, Carson Wentz Reunion

Frank Reich and Carson Wentz have had a close bond for five years. But that's just one part of why the Colts are excited about their new coach-quarterback pairing. 
news

Jim Irsay Sees a 'Golden Era' of Colts Football Ahead in 2020s

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay spoke Thursday about the Carson Wentz trade and offered his outlook on what the next decade of football may look like in Indianapolis. 

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising