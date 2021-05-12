Colts Announce 2021 Preseason Opponents

The Colts will play three preseason games later this year ahead of the 2021 regular season. 

May 12, 2021 at 07:44 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts will play the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in their three 2021 preseason games.

The three games mark the return of preseason contests, which were eliminated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the NFL's expansion to 17 regular season games, the preseason was shortened to each team playing three games instead of four.

Dates and times for these three games are yet to be announced.

The Colts last played regular season games against the Lions and Vikings in 2020 and the Panthers in 2019.

Single Game Tickets

Tickets for the 2021 season go on sale tomorrow, May 13 at 11 a.m. Join our priority list here for access to tickets before they go on sale!

Sync Your Calendar

Don't forget to add the Indianapolis Colts schedule to your calendar to get up to date information on all team events. Click here to add now!

