Colts 2021 Single Game Tickets On Sale!

Single-game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2021 home games are available at Colts.com/Tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

May 13, 2021 at 10:59 AM
Along with traditional home matchups against AFC South Division opponents – Houston, Jacksonville and Tennessee – the Colts will host Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Jets, New England and Las Vegas this season. What's more, the team will host the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for its added game under the 17-game schedule.

2021 Home Schedule

All times are Eastern

Table inside Article
Date Opponent Time
TBD Carolina Panthers (preseason) TBD
Sunday, September 12 Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m.
Sunday, September 19 Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m.
Sunday, October 17 Houston Texans 1 p.m.
Sunday, October 31 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.
Thursday, November 4 New York Jets 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, November 14 Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m.
Sunday, November 28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m.
Sat./Sun. December 18/19 New England Patriots TBD
Sunday, January 2 Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m.

Sync Your Calendar

Don't forget to add the Indianapolis Colts schedule to your calendar to get up to date information on all team events. Click here to add now!

