Eric Fisher On Why He Signed With Colts: 'It Seemed Right From The Start'

New Colts left tackle Eric Fisher talked Thursday about his decision to come to Indianapolis. 

May 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Eric Fisher played 1,163 snaps for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 before tearing his Achilles' in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game. According to Pro Football Focus' grading system, Fisher's season ended with the former No. 1 overall pick playing, quite literally, the best football of his career. 

Fisher didn't quite go that far in looking back on his final season in Kansas City, but it was close. 

"I'm not going to critique myself but I thought I was playing at one of the highest levels I've played at," Fisher said. 

The Achilles' injury was a cruel blow to a player who prides himself on consistency and availability. Watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers swarm Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV was even tougher for the 6-foot-7, 315 pound Fisher. 

And then the Chiefs let Fisher go in March. He understood the business part of the Chiefs' decision, but added "obviously, nobody likes being fired."

Two months later, Fisher signed with the Colts and, when he's recovered from that January injury, will join one of the NFL's best offensive lines. 

"As soon as I got the call I was being cut, it was an automatic reset in my brain of I'm nowhere near being done, I feel like I got a lot of years left in me," Fisher said Thursday. "I was actually thinking about that this morning driving back from rehab. It's going to be an awesome reset for myself and a fresh slate, keep working and finish the second half of my career off on a good start. I've been thinking about that and excited to kind of have that reset."

Fisher is 30 and believes he still has a lot of good football ahead of him — like the kind of good football he played for the Chiefs in 2020. He said he's focusing on controlling what he can control with rehabbing his Achilles but deferred any further questions about his recovery to coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard. 

But he's excited to be with the Colts for a number of reasons as he hits the reset button to begin the second stage of his career. Getting to play with a talented collection of players — including Quenton Nelson — is a good start. 

"One of the huge things is the offensive line there. To be able to play next to the best left guard in the league, I'm darn excited for that," Fisher said. "But across the board, talented guys everywhere. We got a great quarterback coming from Philly and I'm excited to build that chemistry with him, build that chemistry with the guys. But to be a part of that O-line group, I'm really, really champing at the bit to get back to work. I'm looking forward to it, that's a big part of it and I think we're going to have a lot of success."

Fisher's connection with Ballard, who was the Chiefs director of player personnel when he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, helped draw him and the Colts together as well. And this is a player who knows what the standard of excellent looks like — Kansas City made the playoffs in seven of his eight years there and never had a record worse than 9-7 from 2013-2020. 

And Fisher sees a similar standard being established here in Indianapolis. 

"It seemed right from the start," Fisher said. "I'm a Midwest guy. I grew up in Michigan, been in Kansas City the last eight years so I'm a big Midwest guy. I like that it's close to my home state. I think it's just a great organization. 

"Obviously I had a connection with Chris Ballard, he brought me in and trusted me to get the job done and I'm looking forward to that challenge and everything that comes along with it. Obviously it's a long season, there's ups and downs of every season and I think this is an organization, obviously it's a playoff team. It's a contender to go the distance here. 

"I'm looking forward to being a part of that and obviously left tackle's a big role of that and it seemed right. Everything lined up, it worked out and I'm excited for the opportunity and excited to get to work."

Eric Fisher Signs With Colts

Get your first look at former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher as he signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
2 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher looks on from the sidelines as he prepares for the second half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won 31-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
3 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher looks on from the sidelines as he prepares for the second half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won 31-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2020 G. Newman Lowrance
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
4 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) walks onto the field for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
5 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) walks onto the field for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
6 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
7 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) on the line of scrimmage during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sep. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 34-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)
8 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) on the line of scrimmage during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sep. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 34-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) and Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the National Anthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
9 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman (42) and Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the National Anthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) walking in the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Kansas City.(Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)(Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)
10 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) walking in the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Kansas City.(Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)(Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Kansas City. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)
11 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Kansas City. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
12 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, N.Y.. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)
13 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, N.Y.. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) lines up against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
14 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) lines up against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher (72) blocks against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 33-31. (Joe Robbins via AP)
15 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher (72) blocks against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 33-31. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the national anthem prior to an NFL Football game against the Tampa Bay, Fla Buccaneers, Sunday November 30, 2020 in Tampa Bay, Fla. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs Via AP)
16 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the national anthem prior to an NFL Football game against the Tampa Bay, Fla Buccaneers, Sunday November 30, 2020 in Tampa Bay, Fla. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs Via AP)

Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 22-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)
17 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 22-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) kneels in the end zone prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 22-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)
18 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) kneels in the end zone prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 22-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher (72) lines up during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Falcons 17-14. (Joe Robbins via AP)
19 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher (72) lines up during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Falcons 17-14. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 22-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
20 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 22-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 22-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
21 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 22-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 22-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
22 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 22-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) battles with Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. The Chiefs beat the Browns 22-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)
23 / 25

Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) battles with Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. The Chiefs beat the Browns 22-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) moves on the field during the NFL championship playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24. (Alika Jenner via AP)
24 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) moves on the field during the NFL championship playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24. (Alika Jenner via AP)

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher is shown after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, or the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
25 / 25

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher is shown after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, or the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts 2021 Single Game Tickets On Sale!

Single-game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2021 home games are available at Colts.com/Tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
news

Indianapolis Colts Release 2021 Regular Season Schedule

The full Colts 2021 regular season schedule is here. Check out who and when the Colts will play each of their 17 games this upcoming season. 
news

Colts Announce 2021 Preseason Opponents

The Colts will play three preseason games later this year ahead of the 2021 regular season. 
news

2021 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.
news

Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher

The Colts signed longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Waive OG Sam Jones

The Colts waived offensive guard Sam Jones on Wednesday. 
news

Colts To Open 2021 Season At Home Against Seattle Seahawks

The NFL will release its full 2021 season schedule tonight, but we now know the Colts' Week 1 opponent. 
news

Colts' 2021 17-Game Schedule To Be Released May 12

The NFL will announce its 2021 schedule, which for the first time will include a 17th game, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. 
news

Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts added to their defensive line with former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. 
news

Colts Waive LB Anthony Butler

The Colts waived undrafted free agent linebacker Anthony Butler on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Rookie Minicamp Takeaways: Kwity Paye Is In Attack Mode

The Colts held rookie minicamp over the weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here are a few things we learned from a number of players' first taste of being in the NFL, starting with how Kwity Paye is approaching his transition from Michigan to Indianapolis. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising