Transactions

Presented by

Colts Claim DT Andrew Brown Off Waivers

The Colts added defensive lineman Andrew Brown off waivers from the Houston Texans on Wednesday. 

Mar 17, 2021 at 05:30 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Andrew Brown_Claimed

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off waivers (from Houston).

Brown, 6-3, 290 pounds, has played in 21 career games (one start) in his time with the Texans (2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2018-20) and has compiled 17 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Brown played in a combined seven games with Houston and Cincinnati and tallied three tackles (one solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. He also spent time on the Bengals' practice squad. Brown appeared in 14 games (one start) with Cincinnati in 2019 and registered 14 tackles (10 solo). As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the Bengals' practice squad.

Related Content

news

Colts Acquire QB Carson Wentz from Eagles in Exchange for Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts traded two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Sign QB Jalen Morton & WR J.J. Nelson To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Jalen Morton and wide receiver J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts.
news

Colts Sign Three Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jake Benzinger, cornerback Anthony Chesley and tackle Elijah Nkansah to reserve/future contracts.
news

Colts Sign T Casey Tucker To Reserve/Future Contract

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract
news

Colts Announce Two Extensions, 16 Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts and signed two players to one-year contract extensions.
news

Colts Elevate RB Darius Anderson, T Jared Veldheer To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Darius Anderson to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and elevated tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against Buffalo. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.
news

Colts Sign WR Gary Jennings & RB Benny LeMay To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Gary Jennings and running back Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts.
news

Colts Sign S Nick Nelson & TE Jordan Thomas To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Nick Nelson and tight end Jordan Thomas to reserve/future contracts
news

Colts Activate TE Noah Togiai From IR; Waive WR Marcus Johnson; Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, T Jared Veldheer To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today activated tight end Noah Togiai from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Marcus Johnson. The team also elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
news

Colts Place T Anthony Castonzo On Injured Reserve; Sign C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today signed center Joey Hunt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed tackle Anthony Castonzo on the Injured Reserve list
news

Colts Sign T Jared Veldheer to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jared Veldheer to the practice squad and released tight end Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising