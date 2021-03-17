Colts Claim DT Andrew Brown Off Waivers

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off waivers (from Houston).

Brown, 6-3, 290 pounds, has played in 21 career games (one start) in his time with the Texans (2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2018-20) and has compiled 17 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.