Carson Wentz Press Conference Takeaways: Why New Colts QB Chose to Wear No. 2

Wentz had an "instant" connection with Frank Reich five years ago: Wentz was asked a few times about his relationship with Reich, who was his offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2016 and 2017. We'll dive deeper into that relationship and what it means for 2021 tomorrow, but it began before Wentz was even drafted by the Eagles.

"I'll never forget when I was working out up in Fargo, North Dakota before the draft and he and coach (Doug) Pederson and everyone came out — it was just instant," Wentz said. "It was just an instant that we had this connection. We're both men of faith and were able to talk about our values and different things, it was natural."

Wentz discussed his exit from Philadelphia: The new Colts' quarterback struck a balance between delving into how his time with the Eagles ended and how excited he is for the opportunity in Indianapolis.

"It is bittersweet," Wentz said. "When you're drafted by a team, everyone desires — I'm going to play 20 years and I'm going to do X, Y and Z and win all these games, all that stuff. That's what you desire. That's what you have in the back of your mind. But things unfold, they go differently, it's a different day and age and we're excited for a new start."

And here's how Wentz described his 2020 season, in which he started 12 games before being replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts:

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it. It wasn't fun. It's not fun when things were going so well for years and all those things. Obviously the Super Bowl and all those things that happened and not being out there on the field having injuries. A lot of things that just don't know why things happen or why they went the way they did. As a man, you have to look yourself in the mirror and learn from it. Learn from it, become a better man, better player, all those things.

"So yeah. I'm not going to lie. It wasn't fun, it was difficult. But I did everything I could to still be supported of Jalen and my teammates. I have a lot of really strong relationships with a lot of people in that building — teammates, staff, everything that I wanted to be the best I could be to help them. So I was going out there every day for scout team, even though it was weird, it was new, it was different, but I was going to give the best look I could, and I was going to compete and do everything I could to help the team. It wasn't the ending I desired but this is the path that we're on and we're excited for this new opportunity."

Wentz is already working to earn the respect of his new teammates: We know Wentz worked out with Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon earlier this year, and he said he's already been in contact with a number of Colts players.

"It's been pretty cool to see the support and how welcoming they've been," Wentz said. "Not a single one has said a bad things about this organization and this area and this community. So for me, that's exciting, both for me and my family. Guys seem awesome, guys seem great, it was really cool to get down there in California and throw with Dez and with Pitt and get some work in.