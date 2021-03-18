Colts Assistant Press Taylor Excited to Work with Frank Reich, Carson Wentz Again

Press Taylor and Carson Wentz spent the last five years together in Philadelphia and are now reunited in Indianapolis. 

Mar 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

In an appearance on the Colts Official Podcast this week, general manager Chris Ballard spent plenty of time highlighting Carson Wentz's existing relationship with head coach Frank Reich. And with good reason: The last time Wentz and Reich worked together, Wentz was an MVP candidate and the Philadelphia Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl. 

But Reich is not the only Colts coach with a connection to Wentz. Press Taylor, who the Colts hired as a senior offensive assistant earlier this year, spent the last eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles — including the last three as Wentz's quarterbacks coach. 

Taylor was also the Eagles' assistant quarterbacks coach/quality control in 2016 and 2017. Reich, famously, went to Taylor before the 2017 playoffs to ask for his five best trick plays — which ultimately led to the Eagles scoring a touchdown on the "Philly Special" in Super Bowl LII.

So while it's been four years since Reich and Wentz last worked together, Taylor arrived in Indianapolis with a keen knowledge of where the new Colts quarterback stands in 2021. 

"I go back to the last time we were all together, it ended in a Super Bowl year," Taylor told Colts.com. "Carson was on track to having an MVP season before an injury. So that's an extremely positive past together that you kind of lean on. But I know the trust and support and belief that those guys have in each other. And it's a two-way street for sure. I know that Frank thinks that of Carson as a player and Carson thinks that of Frank as a coach."

Carson Wentz: Philadelphia Eagles

Look back at the best images of new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
1 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
2 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
3 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, shares a laugh with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
4 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, shares a laugh with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
5 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, talks with ABC 6 Sports reporter Jeff Skversky, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
6 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, talks with ABC 6 Sports reporter Jeff Skversky, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for the fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
7 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for the fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
8 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from reporters following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
9 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from reporters following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stretches during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
10 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stretches during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Chase Daniel (10) warmup during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. NFL players get to show off their creativity, custom cleats and causes this weekend. The league's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign features more than 500 players wearing colorful cleats to spotlight various causes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
11 / 74

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Chase Daniel (10) warmup during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. NFL players get to show off their creativity, custom cleats and causes this weekend. The league's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign features more than 500 players wearing colorful cleats to spotlight various causes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
12 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media during an NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
13 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media during an NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
14 / 74

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media prior to practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
15 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media prior to practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action along with Nick Foles, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
16 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action along with Nick Foles, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Adam Zaruba (49), Billy Brown (85), Joe Callahan (3), Carson Wentz (11), Nate Sudfeld (7) and Asantay Brown (57) run a drill during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
17 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Adam Zaruba (49), Billy Brown (85), Joe Callahan (3), Carson Wentz (11), Nate Sudfeld (7) and Asantay Brown (57) run a drill during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
18 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs out of the facility during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
19 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs out of the facility during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks to Nick Foles during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
20 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks to Nick Foles during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz signs autographs at the end of practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
21 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz signs autographs at the end of practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, watches as Nick Foles practices at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
22 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, watches as Nick Foles practices at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
23 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
24 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
25 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
26 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson meet during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
27 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson meet during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during a joint NFL football practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
28 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during a joint NFL football practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
29 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
30 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
31 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz participates in a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
32 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz participates in a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, comes out of the building with wide receiver Cayleb Jones, left, and safety Nick Perry, right during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
33 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, comes out of the building with wide receiver Cayleb Jones, left, and safety Nick Perry, right during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
555Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) looks at a tablet during the first half against Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
34 / 74

555Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) looks at a tablet during the first half against Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
35 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
36 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greet each other for the coin snap before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
37 / 74

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greet each other for the coin snap before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
38 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
39 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz wears a mask as he looks at his Microsoft tablet during an NFL football game, against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
40 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz wears a mask as he looks at his Microsoft tablet during an NFL football game, against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2020} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz stretches before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
41 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz stretches before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
42 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles after warming up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
43 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles after warming up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)
44 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
45 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
46 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with referee Adrian Hill before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
47 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with referee Adrian Hill before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands at the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
48 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands at the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
49 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
50 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) passes against Seattle Seahawks' Poona Ford (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
51 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) passes against Seattle Seahawks' Poona Ford (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to the sidelines during a timeout during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
52 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to the sidelines during a timeout during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) iis tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (37) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
53 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) iis tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (37) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2020} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
54 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
55 / 74

Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) rolls out to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 29 in Green Bay, Wis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
56 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) rolls out to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 29 in Green Bay, Wis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off of the field prior to an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)
57 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off of the field prior to an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a warm up pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 37-17. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
58 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a warm up pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 37-17. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Paul Jasienski/2020 Paul Jasienski
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
59 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
60 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
61 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
62 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
63 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
64 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
65 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
66 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz do interviews following practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
67 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz do interviews following practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
68 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with members of the Coast Guard as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
69 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with members of the Coast Guard as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greets the fans as he takes the field during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
70 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greets the fans as he takes the field during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
71 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with a Marine as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
72 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with a Marine as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11), center left,during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
73 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11), center left,during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
74 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Taylor said he considers Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017, a mentor. He admires Reich's collaborative approach to coaching lauded and the brain trust assembled in Indianapolis — including Reich, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich and assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier — and is excited to see how Wentz's play "takes off" in it.

But since Taylor worked so closely with Wentz through his ups and downs between 2018-2020, his voice can provide an important perspective as part of that brain trust.

"I think I can be a sounding board for both sides, really," Taylor said. "For the coaching staff to Carson and on Carson's behalf to the coaching staff — hey, here's some of the questions he's going to ask on a concept like this that maybe we can dig into ahead of time, have answers, have evidence, things like that.

"Or I can kind of break down the language barrier sometimes because I'm a month, two, three ahead of Carson in terms of learning this offense and the terminology and verbiage and things like that. So from that standpoint I can help but there's also things I can — hey, Carson's going to ask this about this because in 2018 we had a game where this happened on this play, and you can kind of dig into those scars a little bit and preview some things or maybe even bring some things to the table. Like my experience with him, he's been very good at this play or this type of play and maybe we have this in the bottom of our playbook or maybe this is something we consider."

"If that's something I can bring to the table then that's something I'd like to do."

Milanovich said he's already talked with Taylor to get some information that'll give him a "higher baseline" of knowledge in starting to coach Wentz.

But while Taylor knows what kind of player the Colts are getting in Wentz, he also knows what kind of person Indianapolis is getting, too.

"He's a great person," Taylor said. "He's very passionate about building relationships. He's extremely dedicated to his craft. There's not a lot of people who are going to put in more time whether it's in the building or away from the building to getting better and doing what it takes to help the team.

"He's a very smart player, a very smart person, he's very tough mentally and physically and you'll see that in the way he plays the game and I think that a lot of people can respect the toughness he shows at the quarterback position. But he's a great person, has a great family, there's a lot of people that'll be involved I'm sure in helping him make his imprint on the community, because I know that's something that's important to him and something I'm sure he's going to be willing to do."

Carson Wentz & Frank Reich

Look back at some of the best images of Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and new QB Carson Wentz.

(L-R) Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich talks to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
1 / 14

(L-R) Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich talks to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli
2018_0923_PHI_0695
2 / 14
Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
3 / 14

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, second from left, meets with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, from right, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
4 / 14

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, second from left, meets with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, from right, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel (10) looks at a play tablet on the sideline with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich during the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
5 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel (10) looks at a play tablet on the sideline with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich during the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks things over with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 19-10. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
6 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks things over with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 19-10. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
7 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
8 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 14

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2018_0923_PHI_0750
10 / 14
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
11 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
2018_0923_PHI_0726
12 / 14
2018_0923_PHI_0717
13 / 14
2018_0923_PHI_0723
14 / 14
