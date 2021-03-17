Transactions

Colts Acquire QB Carson Wentz from Eagles in Exchange for Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts traded two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz on Wednesday. 

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:54 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Welcome to Indianapolis, Carson Wentz.

The Colts made official their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday, acquiring the 28-year-old Wentz in exchange for a 2021 third round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second round pick.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization," coach Frank Reich said. "I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community."

Wentz started 68 games in five seasons for the Eagles, completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 16,811 yards with 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. Only four quarterbacks had a higher passer rating between 2017 and 2019 than Wentz (98.3), who was buoyed by an MVP-caliber 2017 season that ended prematurely due to a knee injury. Wentz also had the third-lowest interception rate of regular starting quarterbacks in that same span, with only 1.45 percent of his 1,448 pass attempted getting picked off.

Wentz completed 251 of 437 passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2020; he also rushed for five touchdowns (a career best) and 276 yards.

Reich worked closely with Wentz in 2016 and 2017 as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, and oversaw Wentz' explosive leap in his second year as a pro.

Wentz also worked closely in Philadelphia with Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor, who was an offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-2017, quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019 and quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2020.

"We're excited to add Carson to our team and know he will contribute to the culture that we've established here," general manager Chris Ballard said. "We believe that Carson's relationship with Frank and his familiarity with our offensive staff made this the right move for our organization."

Carson Wentz: Philadelphia Eagles

Look back at the best images of new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
1 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
2 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
3 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, shares a laugh with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
4 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, shares a laugh with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
5 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, talks with ABC 6 Sports reporter Jeff Skversky, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
6 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, talks with ABC 6 Sports reporter Jeff Skversky, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for the fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
7 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for the fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
8 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs autographs for fans following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from reporters following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
9 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from reporters following practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stretches during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
10 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stretches during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Chase Daniel (10) warmup during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. NFL players get to show off their creativity, custom cleats and causes this weekend. The league's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign features more than 500 players wearing colorful cleats to spotlight various causes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
11 / 74

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Chase Daniel (10) warmup during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. NFL players get to show off their creativity, custom cleats and causes this weekend. The league's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign features more than 500 players wearing colorful cleats to spotlight various causes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
12 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media during an NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
13 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media during an NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
14 / 74

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media prior to practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
15 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media prior to practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action along with Nick Foles, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
16 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action along with Nick Foles, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Adam Zaruba (49), Billy Brown (85), Joe Callahan (3), Carson Wentz (11), Nate Sudfeld (7) and Asantay Brown (57) run a drill during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
17 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Adam Zaruba (49), Billy Brown (85), Joe Callahan (3), Carson Wentz (11), Nate Sudfeld (7) and Asantay Brown (57) run a drill during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
18 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks to the media after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs out of the facility during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
19 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs out of the facility during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks to Nick Foles during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
20 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks to Nick Foles during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz signs autographs at the end of practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
21 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz signs autographs at the end of practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, watches as Nick Foles practices at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
22 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, watches as Nick Foles practices at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
23 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
24 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
25 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
26 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson meet during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
27 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson meet during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during a joint NFL football practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
28 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during a joint NFL football practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
29 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
30 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
31 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz participates in a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
32 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz participates in a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, comes out of the building with wide receiver Cayleb Jones, left, and safety Nick Perry, right during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
33 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, center, comes out of the building with wide receiver Cayleb Jones, left, and safety Nick Perry, right during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
555Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) looks at a tablet during the first half against Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
34 / 74

555Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) looks at a tablet during the first half against Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
35 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
36 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greet each other for the coin snap before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
37 / 74

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greet each other for the coin snap before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
38 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
39 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz wears a mask as he looks at his Microsoft tablet during an NFL football game, against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
40 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz wears a mask as he looks at his Microsoft tablet during an NFL football game, against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2020} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz stretches before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
41 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz stretches before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
42 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles after warming up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
43 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz smiles after warming up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)
44 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Cowboys 23-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
45 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
46 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with referee Adrian Hill before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
47 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with referee Adrian Hill before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands at the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
48 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands at the line during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
49 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
50 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) passes against Seattle Seahawks' Poona Ford (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
51 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) passes against Seattle Seahawks' Poona Ford (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to the sidelines during a timeout during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
52 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to the sidelines during a timeout during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) iis tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (37) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
53 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) iis tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (37) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2020} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
54 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
55 / 74

Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) rolls out to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 29 in Green Bay, Wis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
56 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) rolls out to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 29 in Green Bay, Wis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off of the field prior to an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)
57 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off of the field prior to an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a warm up pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 37-17. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
58 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a warm up pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 37-17. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Paul Jasienski/2020 Paul Jasienski
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
59 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
60 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
61 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
62 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
63 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
64 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Sam Bradford (7), Chase Daniel (10), and Carson Wentz (11) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
65 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
66 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz do interviews following practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
67 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz do interviews following practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
68 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes questions from the media following practice at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with members of the Coast Guard as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
69 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with members of the Coast Guard as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greets the fans as he takes the field during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
70 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greets the fans as he takes the field during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
71 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with a Marine as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
72 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a photo with a Marine as the Eagles celebrate Military appreciation day during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11), center left,during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
73 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11), center left,during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
74 / 74

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
