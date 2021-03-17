Colts Acquire QB Carson Wentz from Eagles in Exchange for Draft Picks

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization," coach Frank Reich said. "I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community."

Wentz started 68 games in five seasons for the Eagles, completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 16,811 yards with 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. Only four quarterbacks had a higher passer rating between 2017 and 2019 than Wentz (98.3), who was buoyed by an MVP-caliber 2017 season that ended prematurely due to a knee injury. Wentz also had the third-lowest interception rate of regular starting quarterbacks in that same span, with only 1.45 percent of his 1,448 pass attempted getting picked off.

Wentz completed 251 of 437 passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2020; he also rushed for five touchdowns (a career best) and 276 yards.

Reich worked closely with Wentz in 2016 and 2017 as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, and oversaw Wentz' explosive leap in his second year as a pro.

Wentz also worked closely in Philadelphia with Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor, who was an offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-2017, quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019 and quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2020.