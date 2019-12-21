2019 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Panthers, Week 16

QB Jacoby Brissett

Last game: 18-of-34 passing (52.9 percent), 165 yards, 1 carry, 7 yards — 6.7 FP

18-of-34 passing (52.9 percent), 165 yards, 1 carry, 7 yards — 6.7 FP Last three games avg.: 20.7-of-36.7 passing (56.4 percent), 245.0 yards, 2.0 carries, 10.7 yards, 3 total TD, 2 total TO — 15.1 FP

20.7-of-36.7 passing (56.4 percent), 245.0 yards, 2.0 carries, 10.7 yards, 3 total TD, 2 total TO — 15.1 FP FantasyPros Week 16 Position Rank: QB23

QB23 Panthers vs. QBs: 11th (16.4 FPPG)

Brissett's numbers have obviously been a roller coaster throughout the season as some weeks the offense relies on the run, and others they just run into defenses that are able to contain them through the air. However, the Colts are looking to make some subtle tweaks to the offense over these last two game that may not be noticeable to the naked eye but could yield positive results.

"But really for Nick (Sirianni) and I and the rest of the offensive staff to say, 'Hey, we've got two games. Should we try a couple things? Might we try a couple things, experiment with one or two things?' Let us learn, let us learn Jacoby. Maybe there's something that we haven't been doing that is good for him," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters this week.

"So we'll look at some alternative schemes, introduce one or two new thoughts in the next two weeks. Not major things, you're probably not going to notice it just by the eye, but it could be a philosophical thing, it could be little small sudden things that we do in the way we call our plays, the way we check our plays and check in and out of plays," Reich continued. "We need to continue to learn and get better. He's our quarterback so we need him in there to work through those things."

These changes that will be implemented also feature some things Brissett would like emphasized.

"Yeah, in fact he (Brissett) did. That was part of the discussion," Reich said. "We talked about this week. So I turned it back to him, 'Anything in particular? Your comments or observations?' Like you said, he had a few things. 'Hey, can we do a little bit more of this and why don't we try this?' A few small things that I thought were good suggestions."

It should be noted that the Panthers do have a quality pass defense. They are tied for the most sacks in the league, they have five players who have at least five sacks, and they also have five players with at least two interceptions.