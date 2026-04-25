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2026 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts on Day 3

The Colts selected Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and enter Day 3 with six more selections to make. 

Apr 24, 2026 at 11:57 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts made two picks on Friday – Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy – and will enter Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft with six selections:

  • Fourth round (No. 113 overall)
  • Fourth round (No. 135 overall)
  • Fifth round (No. 156 overall)
  • Sixth round (No. 214 overall)
  • Seventh round (No. 237 overall)
  • Seventh round (No. 254 overall)

And when the Colts get back to work at noon on Saturday, they'll still have some good players to choose from with those six picks. Using The Athletic's consensus board of the top 100 prospects in this year's NFL Draft, we're left with these remaining players:

For deeper insight into the Colts' 2026 NFL Draft, visit NFL IQ, built on Amazon Quick, for player evaluations and scheme fits for whoever winds up as the newest member of the Colts.

RankPlayerPositionSchool
18Jermond McCoyCBTennessee
58Keionte ScottSMiami
64Kyle LouisLBPittsburgh
70Mike Washington Jr.RBArkansas
73Keith Abney IICBArizona State
78Dani Dennis-SuttonDEPenn State
79Sam HechtCKansas State
80Elijah SarrattWRIndiana
81Bryce LanceWRNorth Dakota State
83Deion BurksWROklahoma
84Jalon KilgoreSSouth Carolina
85Jalen FarmerGKentucky
86Malik MuhammadCBTexas
87Connor LewCAuburn
90Garrett NussmeierQBLSU
91Daylen EveretteCBGeorgia
92Gracen HaltonDTOklahoma
93Joshua JosephsDETennessee
94Skyler BellWRUConn
95Zakee WheatleySPenn State
96Justin JolyTEN.C. State
99Chandler RiversCBDuke

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