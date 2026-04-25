2026 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts on Day 3

The Colts made two picks on Friday – Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy – and will enter Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft with six selections:
- Fourth round (No. 113 overall)
- Fourth round (No. 135 overall)
- Fifth round (No. 156 overall)
- Sixth round (No. 214 overall)
- Seventh round (No. 237 overall)
- Seventh round (No. 254 overall)
And when the Colts get back to work at noon on Saturday, they'll still have some good players to choose from with those six picks. Using The Athletic's consensus board of the top 100 prospects in this year's NFL Draft, we're left with these remaining players:
For deeper insight into the Colts' 2026 NFL Draft, visit NFL IQ, built on Amazon Quick, for player evaluations and scheme fits for whoever winds up as the newest member of the Colts.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|18
|Jermond McCoy
|CB
|Tennessee
|58
|Keionte Scott
|S
|Miami
|64
|Kyle Louis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|70
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|Arkansas
|73
|Keith Abney II
|CB
|Arizona State
|78
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
|DE
|Penn State
|79
|Sam Hecht
|C
|Kansas State
|80
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|Indiana
|81
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|North Dakota State
|83
|Deion Burks
|WR
|Oklahoma
|84
|Jalon Kilgore
|S
|South Carolina
|85
|Jalen Farmer
|G
|Kentucky
|86
|Malik Muhammad
|CB
|Texas
|87
|Connor Lew
|C
|Auburn
|90
|Garrett Nussmeier
|QB
|LSU
|91
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|Georgia
|92
|Gracen Halton
|DT
|Oklahoma
|93
|Joshua Josephs
|DE
|Tennessee
|94
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|UConn
|95
|Zakee Wheatley
|S
|Penn State
|96
|Justin Joly
|TE
|N.C. State
|99
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|Duke