2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 2

QB Anthony Richardson
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: QB11
After a solid NFL debut, Richardson has a chance to have an even better follow-up performance against the Texans. In Week 1, the Texans' defense allowed Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback, to complete 77 percent of his passes and average 6.3 yards per carry.
Against Jacksonville, Richardson 64.9 percent of his passes and averaged four yards per carry with a rushing touchdown.
RB Zack Moss
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: Moss RB32
If Zack Moss is a full-go for Sunday's game, he should see the lion's share of the carries. When Moss last played against the Texans, he had a career-high 114 rushing yards. He also had a rushing touchdown and caught three passes.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR32, Downs WR66
In Week 1, no Colts player had more targets than Pittman Jr.'s 11. He made the most of them too, catching eight passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. The last time he had double-digit targets against the Texans, he caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Speaking of targets, Downs had the second-most with seven of them. He had 30 receiving yards, including a 22-yard reception.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: D/ST15
Despite the loss against the Jaguars, the Colts defense had a noteworthy performance. They had two sacks, forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown. That bodes well against the Texans' banged-up offensive line who gave up five sacks a week ago.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.