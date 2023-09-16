Fantasy Preview

Presented by

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 2

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Houston Texans, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 2?

Sep 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Fantasy_Preview HOU W2

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Anthony Richardson

» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: QB11

After a solid NFL debut, Richardson has a chance to have an even better follow-up performance against the Texans. In Week 1, the Texans' defense allowed Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback, to complete 77 percent of his passes and average 6.3 yards per carry.

Against Jacksonville, Richardson 64.9 percent of his passes and averaged four yards per carry with a rushing touchdown.

RB Zack Moss

» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: Moss RB32

If Zack Moss is a full-go for Sunday's game, he should see the lion's share of the carries. When Moss last played against the Texans, he had a career-high 114 rushing yards. He also had a rushing touchdown and caught three passes.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs

» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR32, Downs WR66

In Week 1, no Colts player had more targets than Pittman Jr.'s 11. He made the most of them too, catching eight passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. The last time he had double-digit targets against the Texans, he caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Speaking of targets, Downs had the second-most with seven of them. He had 30 receiving yards, including a 22-yard reception.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 2 Position Rank: D/ST15

Despite the loss against the Jaguars, the Colts defense had a noteworthy performance. They had two sacks, forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown. That bodes well against the Texans' banged-up offensive line who gave up five sacks a week ago.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 1

As the Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 1?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 16 vs. Chargers

As the Colts face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 15 vs. Vikings

As the Colts face the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 15?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 13 vs. Cowboys

As the Colts face the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 12 vs. Steelers

As the Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 11 vs. Eagles

As the Colts face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 10 vs. Raiders

As the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 9 vs. Patriots

As the Colts face the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 9?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 8 vs. Commanders

As the Colts face the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 7 vs. Titans

As the Colts face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Broncos, Week 5

As the Colts head to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field on Thursday Night Football, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 5?
Advertising