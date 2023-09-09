Fantasy Preview

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 1

As the Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 1?

Sep 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Pittman vs. JAX

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Anthony Richardson

» FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: QB6

Though this will be Richardson's first regular season game, he gave fans a glimpse of his explosiveness during the preseason. With his big arm and elusiveness as a runner, he has a chance of making some big plays against the Jaguars.

RBs Deon Jackson and Evan Hull

» FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: Jackson RB33, Moss RB122

The last time Jackson played the Jaguars, he had a career-high 121 scrimmage yards. He also had 10 catches and had his lone rushing touchdown of the season.

While the Colts plan on taking the 'running-back-by-committee' approach, Moss was the team's second-leading rusher in 2022 with 365 yards. Depending on his health, he could get the most carries on Sunday.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs

» FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: Pittman WR27, Downs WR100

During the Colts Week 6 game against the Jaguars last season, Pittman Jr. had a season-high 13 catches and 134 receiving yards.

Despite his low position ranking, those who have kept up with the Colts' training camp noticed Downs' knack for getting open. That will bode well against the Jaguars' who gave up the sixth-most passing yards in 2022 (4,258).

