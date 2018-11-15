2018 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 11

WR T.Y. Hilton

Last three weeks avg: 2.7 receptions (5.3 targets), 45.3 yards (17.0 avg), 2 total TD — 9.9 FPPG

Last week: 3 receptions (7 targets), 77 yards (25.7 avg) — 9.2 FP

3 receptions (7 targets), 77 yards (25.7 avg) — 9.2 FP FantasyPros Week 11 Position Rank: WR15

WR15 Titans vs. WRs: 24th (39.4 FPPG)

While the Titans' defense can hold-up a run game, they have shown to be vulnerable to big-time receivers. They've allowed six opposing receivers to go over 100 yards so far, and in those instances, all of those receivers except for one also scored a touchdown in their matchup.

This is a critical week for Hilton's fantasy value, as he's only averaged 45.3 yards per game in the three games since he returned from injury. He's had some positive moments, scoring two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 and posting 77 yards last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if you're starting him, you're looking for some consistency in those signature chunk plays.

Teams are trying to take Hilton out of the equation by focusing extra attention on him, and the Colts are taking advantage of that by distributing the ball to other players. The law of averages — or the ebb and flow of an NFL season — says a big performance is coming for Hilton soon.