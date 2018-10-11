2018 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jets, Week 6

RBs Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins, Nyheim Hines and Robert Turbin

Last week: Mack — DNP | Wilkins — 6 carries, 39 yards (6.5 avg), 2 receptions (2 targets), 9 yards, 1 fumble lost — 3.8 FP | Hines — 15 carries, 45 yards (3.0 avg), 7 receptions (9 targets), 45 yards (6.4 avg) — 12.5 FP | Turbin — 1 target

Mack — DNP | Wilkins — 6 carries, 39 yards (6.5 avg), 2 receptions (2 targets), 9 yards, 1 fumble lost — 3.8 FP | Hines — 15 carries, 45 yards (3.0 avg), 7 receptions (9 targets), 45 yards (6.4 avg) — 12.5 FP | Turbin — 1 target FantasyPros Week 6 Position Rank: Hines RB26, Wilkins RB52, Mack RB57, Turbin 71

Hines RB26, Wilkins RB52, Mack RB57, Turbin 71 Jets vs. RBs: 18th (25.7 FPPG)

This group is finally starting to get everybody together, as Mack (hamstring) has been a full participant at practice this week, and Turbin returned from his suspension last week against the New England Patriots.

Colts head coach Frank Reich, talking to reporters this week, made it seem unlikely that they would have four running backs active for a game.

"That's unusual. That's unusual," he said. "Sometimes you have the luxury of going four because everybody else is down at other positions, but it's a little bit of a luxury to have four."

There would be no better advice on the Colts running backs this week than to just follow the injury report. If Mack is cleared by Friday's report, then one would assume he gets the start. Hines has carved out a nice role in the passing game and has seen a lot of touches recently, so he seems like a decent bet to be active.