By The Numbers: Titans 45, Colts 26

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2020 Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nov 29, 2020 at 07:07 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
112920_ten-ind-hilton-catch
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts Team Notes

• The Indianapolis Colts fell to 7-4 following a loss against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, 45-26.

——————

Colts Offense

• The Colts scored a touchdown on the opening drive and now have scored 35 points collectively on opening drives this season.

• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 24-of-42 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

— With the start, he passed Eli Manning (234) and tied Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.

• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett recorded four carries for three yards and two touchdowns.

— His two rushing touchdowns tied his single-game career-high and he became only the fifth quarterback this season to rush for two or more touchdowns in a single game.

— Entering the late games, he is currently tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks (three).

• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 29 yards. He also contributed a team-high eight receptions for 66 yards.

— With his first two receptions, he passed Reggie Wayne (144) for the seventh-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.

— Hines passed Edgerrin James (149) for the second-most receptions by a Colts running back and the sixth-most by a Colts player in their first three seasons.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving yards with 81 on four receptions with one touchdown.

— He reached 9,000 career receiving yards and became just the fourth player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Raymond Berry.

— Hilton also reached 9,000 career scrimmage yards and is just the sixth player in franchise history to reach that plateau.

— With his receiving touchdown, he passed Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most total touchdowns in team history and tied Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

— With his first 19 receiving yards, he reached 1,000 career receiving yards against Tennessee. He now has at least 1,000 receiving yards against every AFC South opponent.

• Tight end Trey Burton tallied three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.

— He is the third Colts tight end this season to record consecutive games with a touchdown reception, joining Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle.

——————

Colts Defense

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 14 (10 solo) and also added 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed.

— He recorded his 18th-career game with 10 or more tackles and tied Jerrell Freeman for the third-most games with 10 or more tackles in Colts history since at least 1987.

• Defensive tackle/defensive end Tyquan Lewis tallied five solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

— He tied his career-high in tackles and set a new career-high in solo tackles.

——————

Colts Special Teams

• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted two extra points.

— With his first extra point, he tied Raul Allegre (11) for the second-most consecutive games with a score by a rookie in franchise history.

• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez recorded five punts for 254 yards (50.8 avg.) with one downed inside the 20-yard line.

——————

Game Photos: Colts Vs. Titans

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

D5B_6597
1 / 70
D5B_6319
2 / 70
D5B_6381
3 / 70
D5B_6136
4 / 70
LLB_3681
5 / 70
LLB_3903
6 / 70
LLB_3623
7 / 70
D5B_6300
8 / 70
D5B_6415
9 / 70
D5B_6422
10 / 70
LLB_3732
11 / 70
D5B_6343
12 / 70
D5B_6318
13 / 70
D5B_6314
14 / 70
D5B_6177
15 / 70
D5B_6153
16 / 70
D5B_6187
17 / 70
D5B_6143
18 / 70
D5A_2372
19 / 70
LLB_3888
20 / 70
D5B_6605
21 / 70
D5B_6480
22 / 70
D5B_6565
23 / 70
D5B_6449
24 / 70
D5B_6653
25 / 70
D5B_6699
26 / 70
D5A_2480
27 / 70
D5B_6663
28 / 70
D5B_6651
29 / 70
D5B_6808
30 / 70
D5B_6761
31 / 70
D5B_6774
32 / 70
D5B_7184
33 / 70
D5B_7216
34 / 70
D5B_7175
35 / 70
D5B_7322
36 / 70
D5B_7314
37 / 70
D5B_7211
38 / 70
D5B_7650
39 / 70
D5B_7666
40 / 70
D5B_7696
41 / 70
D5B_7714
42 / 70
D5B_7902
43 / 70
D5B_7951
44 / 70
D5B_7956
45 / 70
D5B_7950
46 / 70
D5B_8002
47 / 70
D5B_8122
48 / 70
D5B_7991
49 / 70
D5B_8109
50 / 70
D5B_8118
51 / 70
LLB_4820
52 / 70
LLB_4825
53 / 70
D5B_8220
54 / 70
D5B_8181
55 / 70
D5B_8225
56 / 70
D5B_8229
57 / 70
D5B_8256
58 / 70
D5B_8360
59 / 70
LLB_4952
60 / 70
LLB_4881
61 / 70
D5A_2762
62 / 70
LLB_4971
63 / 70
D5B_8517
64 / 70
D5B_8481
65 / 70
LLB_5037
66 / 70
LLB_5061
67 / 70
LLB_5078
68 / 70
D5B_8434
69 / 70
LLB_5040
70 / 70

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 11 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 34, Titans 17

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Ravens 24, Colts 10

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Lions 21

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Bengals 27

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Browns 32, Colts 23

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 19, Bears 11

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 36, Jets 7

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 3 victory over the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 28, Vikings 11

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 38, Colts 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 29TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 29TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29TH as they welcome the Tennessee Titans.

Get Tickets

Advertising