By The Numbers: Titans 45, Colts 26

Colts Offense

• The Colts scored a touchdown on the opening drive and now have scored 35 points collectively on opening drives this season.

• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 24-of-42 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

— With the start, he passed Eli Manning (234) and tied Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.

• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett recorded four carries for three yards and two touchdowns.

— His two rushing touchdowns tied his single-game career-high and he became only the fifth quarterback this season to rush for two or more touchdowns in a single game.

— Entering the late games, he is currently tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks (three).

• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 29 yards. He also contributed a team-high eight receptions for 66 yards.

— With his first two receptions, he passed Reggie Wayne (144) for the seventh-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.