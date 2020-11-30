By The Numbers: Titans 45, Colts 26

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts fell to 7-4 following a loss against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, 45-26.
——————
Colts Offense
• The Colts scored a touchdown on the opening drive and now have scored 35 points collectively on opening drives this season.
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 24-of-42 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
— With the start, he passed Eli Manning (234) and tied Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.
• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett recorded four carries for three yards and two touchdowns.
— His two rushing touchdowns tied his single-game career-high and he became only the fifth quarterback this season to rush for two or more touchdowns in a single game.
— Entering the late games, he is currently tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks (three).
• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 29 yards. He also contributed a team-high eight receptions for 66 yards.
— With his first two receptions, he passed Reggie Wayne (144) for the seventh-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
— Hines passed Edgerrin James (149) for the second-most receptions by a Colts running back and the sixth-most by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving yards with 81 on four receptions with one touchdown.
— He reached 9,000 career receiving yards and became just the fourth player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Raymond Berry.
— Hilton also reached 9,000 career scrimmage yards and is just the sixth player in franchise history to reach that plateau.
— With his receiving touchdown, he passed Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most total touchdowns in team history and tied Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
— With his first 19 receiving yards, he reached 1,000 career receiving yards against Tennessee. He now has at least 1,000 receiving yards against every AFC South opponent.
• Tight end Trey Burton tallied three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.
— He is the third Colts tight end this season to record consecutive games with a touchdown reception, joining Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle.
——————
Colts Defense
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 14 (10 solo) and also added 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed.
— He recorded his 18th-career game with 10 or more tackles and tied Jerrell Freeman for the third-most games with 10 or more tackles in Colts history since at least 1987.
• Defensive tackle/defensive end Tyquan Lewis tallied five solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
— He tied his career-high in tackles and set a new career-high in solo tackles.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted two extra points.
— With his first extra point, he tied Raul Allegre (11) for the second-most consecutive games with a score by a rookie in franchise history.
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez recorded five punts for 254 yards (50.8 avg.) with one downed inside the 20-yard line.
——————
