By The Numbers: Colts 26, Texans 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2020 Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Dec 06, 2020 at 06:31 PM
HOUSTON — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Colts Team Notes

• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 8-4 following a win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, 26-20. It is the team's best start through 12 games since 2014 (8-4).

——————

Colts Offense

• The Colts scored a touchdown on their opening possession and now have 42 points on the opening drive this season with a 50 percent scoring efficiency mark.

• Indianapolis scored 24 points in the first half, which is the most by the team in a first half this season.

• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 27-of-35 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns for a 119.3 passer rating.

— With his first 22 yards, he reached 3,000 passing yards for the season and became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards in 15 seasons, joining Peyton Manning (16), Drew Brees (16), Tom Brady (18) and Brett Favre (18).

— He also joined Brett Favre and Drew Brees as the only players to do so in 15 consecutive seasons.

— With his first 18 attempts, he reached 8,000 career passes attempted. He became just the seventh player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Eli Manning.

• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 91 yards and also added three receptions for 44 yards and his first-career receiving touchdown.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving for the second consecutive week with eight receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. In his career, he now has tallied 98 receptions for 1,732 yards and 11 touchdowns against Houston in 18 career games, including one postseason game.

— He passed Reggie Wayne (1,636) for the most career receiving yards against the Houston Texans in the regular season. It is his eighth game of 100-plus receiving yards against Houston.

— It was Hilton's first 100-yard receiving game since Week 16 of 2018 and he is the fourth Colt this season to reach the century mark in a single game this season.

— He recorded five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. It was the second-most receiving yards he has had in a first quarter in his career. His record for the most receiving yards in the first quarter of a game was Week 6 of 2014 at Houston (147).

— With his receiving touchdown, he tied Joseph Addai (48) for the 10th-most total touchdowns in team history and passed Dallas Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

——————

Colts Defense

• The Indianapolis defense recorded 5.0 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and didn't allow any points in the second half. Entering today, the team ranked fourth in the least amount of points allowed in the second half.

— It was the third time this season the team didn't allow any points in the second half. The Colts have only allowed 13 points in the second half in their last four games.

— It was the second time this season the team has recorded five-or-more sacks.

• Defensive end Justin Houston registered four solo tackles, 3.0 sacks (including one sack-safety), 2.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

— In the fourth quarter, he recorded a sack-safety and tied Ted Hendricks, Doug English and Jared Allen (four) for the most safeties in NFL history.

— He also became the fourth player since 2000 with two safeties in a single season, joining Junior Galette (2014), Jared Allen (2008) and Jameel McClain (2008).

— It was his first game with three-or-more sacks since Week 12 of 2016 and his first multi-sack game since Week 7 of 2019.

— It was his eighth-career game with three-plus sacks. He joined John Abraham (10) Julius Peppers (nine) and DeMarcus Ware (nine) as the only players with eight-plus games with three-or-more sacks since 2000.

— He is the 11th NFL player this season to record at least 3.0 sacks in a single game and the first Colt to do so since Week 13 of 2018 (Denico Autry).

• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tallied four solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

— It was his sixth-career game with two-or-more sacks and his first since Week 15 of 2018.

• Cornerback Kenny Moore II accumulated eight tackles (six solo), three passes defensed and one interception.

— Moore II tied his single-season career-high in interceptions (three).

— It was Deshaun Watson's first interception thrown since Week 5 this season.

— His three passes defensed tied his single-game career-high.

• Linebacker Anthony Walker led the team in tackles with 10 (six solo), while adding one pass defensed and a fumble recovery that sealed the game. He also contributed one special teams stop.

• Linebacker Darius Leonard recorded six tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed.

— With his first three tackles, he passed Jerrell Freeman (366) for the second-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history. Duane Bickett (398) holds the team record for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons.

——————

Colts Special Teams

• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted one field goal and three extra points for six total points.

— He became the fourth rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 points in a single season.

— With his six points, he tied Edgerrin James (102) for the third-most points by a rookie in franchise history.

• Punter Ryan Allen recorded five punts for 235 yards (47.0 avg.) with one pinned inside the 20-yard line in his Colts debut.

——————

