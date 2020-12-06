By The Numbers: Colts 26, Texans 20

Colts Defense

• The Indianapolis defense recorded 5.0 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and didn't allow any points in the second half. Entering today, the team ranked fourth in the least amount of points allowed in the second half.

— It was the third time this season the team didn't allow any points in the second half. The Colts have only allowed 13 points in the second half in their last four games.

— It was the second time this season the team has recorded five-or-more sacks.

• Defensive end Justin Houston registered four solo tackles, 3.0 sacks (including one sack-safety), 2.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

— In the fourth quarter, he recorded a sack-safety and tied Ted Hendricks, Doug English and Jared Allen (four) for the most safeties in NFL history.

— He also became the fourth player since 2000 with two safeties in a single season, joining Junior Galette (2014), Jared Allen (2008) and Jameel McClain (2008).

— It was his first game with three-or-more sacks since Week 12 of 2016 and his first multi-sack game since Week 7 of 2019.

— It was his eighth-career game with three-plus sacks. He joined John Abraham (10) Julius Peppers (nine) and DeMarcus Ware (nine) as the only players with eight-plus games with three-or-more sacks since 2000.