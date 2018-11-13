roundup-183

The Colts Salute America's Heroes  

Sunday was gameday. It was also Veterans Day. And the Colts used it to shine a spotlight on the real heroes - the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Nov 13, 2018 at 04:46 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
Salute 2018

For those who selflessly give so much, one day to say thank you simply isn't enough. 

That's how the NFL's Salute to Service was born. 

"Salute to Service is a more concentrated effort by the league as a whole to dedicate an entire month to honoring military men and women," said Stephanie Pemberton, Vice President of Marketing for the Colts. "Salute to Service is a platform to shine a brighter light on these true heroes. People look at professional athletes, NFL players, and put them up on a pedestal. This is our way of putting these heroes up on a pedestal and giving our players, our coaches, our staff, and our fans an opportunity to recognize them."

Sunday was gameday. The Colts hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was also Veterans Day. And the Colts used it as an opportunity to honor America's heroes.

​"Today on Veterans Day, it's just so special," said Maj. Gen. Courtney Carr, Commander of the Indiana National Guard. "We're repelling in the game ball, we're doing the anvil, we've got an obstacle course at halftime. The soldiers are super excited, the families are excited, and it's just a great tribute for our soldiers to feel special on Veterans Day."

That support doesn't just build morale, it's helped the Indiana National Guard become the fourth largest unit in the country.

IMG_5157

"We're the 17th largest state in population. So, some of my peers will say, 'How is it that the Indiana National Guard can have such a big organization?' I say, 'It's about Midwest values and Hoosier patriotism,'" he said. "We benefit from that in being able to support a very large National Guard, which in turn benefits the state of Indiana because any place in Indiana that has an emergency, the governor has us at his fingertips."

Just like football, the military is an operation in teamwork.

"It's about people and working together. When you join the Army or the Army National Guard, you're joining a team and you're serving with a team of people that have similar values."

Sidney Walton is one of those people.

IMG_4970

"You're on the field here at the Colts game on Veterans Day. Does it get any better than this, Dad?" asked his son, Paul.

"No, it doesn't," he replied.

At 99 years old, the World War II Army veteran served as the honorary coin toss captain. His one regret in life? Never meeting a Civil War veteran when he had the chance. He's currently on a 50-state tour giving other Americans a chance to meet him.

IMG_5012

"To make up for that one regret my dad has had all his life, he wants people to know there are a vanishing number of World War II veterans left and in a few years, there won't be any." 

Meeting Walton was a highlight for Brig. Gen. Ronald Westfall with the Indiana National Guard. 

"It's an honor, especially on Veterans Day, to have any veteran here. But to have a veteran of the greatest generation, which my father was also a part of, it's just an honor."

Westfall's father, Harold, was a Marine in World War II. His career inspired his son's and he inspired his daughter's. Now, they're a three-generation military family.

IMG_5021

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri also comes from a military family.

"My dad was in the military, my brother was in the military. All the people out there who fight for our country and risk their lives for our protection and for our lifestyle, you can't say enough thank yous," he said.

Vinatieri was part of a very special thank you on Sunday.

Eric Banschbach retired from the Air Force and now works tirelessly for other veterans through Wish For Our Heroes.

IMG_5113

The Colts invited Banschbach and his family down to the field at halftime.

"We thought we were playing plinko," said his wife, Ellen.

As partial faces of Colts players were revealed on the big screen, Banschbach had to guess who they were.

When he correctly identified Adam Vinatieri, he popped up on the screen and thanked him for his service.

IMG_5126 2

"When I saw the video, I was like, 'Oh, that's pretty cool,'" Banschbach said. "And then, he was standing right next to me."

But that wasn't the only surprise.

"To be able to present a couple Super Bowl tickets to one deserving fan, it was pretty awesome," Vinatieri said.

IMG_5145

"We'll remember this for a long time," said Banschbach.

And that's the idea behind Salute to Service – to remember.

Prior to the start of the game, the Colts honored 100 Gold Star families on the field. They waved flags and wore shirts in honor of their loved ones – heroes who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

IMG_5224

"We get to play a sport for a living. We get to live out our dreams. But during this month, we celebrate the people who make it happen for us," said linebacker Anthony Walker. "That's what it's about – us taking the time out to really celebrate them and appreciate them for their service."

On Monday, Colts players, cheerleaders, and Colts mascot, Blue, visited with patients at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center. They went room-to-room, delivering hats, posters, and gratitude.

The Colts were there to listen to the stories of the veterans. But the veterans were more interested in hearing from them.

PHOTOS:  Community Monday - VA Hospital Visit

The Indianapolis Colts visited the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center for its annual Veterans Day event. Colts players distributed decorated footballs and care packages to the patients as a 'thank you' for their service to our country.

2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0181
1 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0055
2 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0275
3 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0219
4 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0255
5 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0244
6 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0236
7 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0210
8 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0256
9 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0281
10 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0266
11 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0186
12 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0228
13 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0160
14 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0211
15 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0240
16 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0173
17 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0214
18 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0183
19 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0153
20 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0203
21 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0147
22 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0166
23 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0136
24 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0175
25 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0131
26 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0151
27 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0129
28 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0099
29 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0120
30 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0108
31 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0067
32 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0075
33 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0122
34 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0125
35 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0073
36 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0016
37 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0071
38 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0051
39 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0095
40 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0089
41 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0065
42 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0043
43 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0057
44 / 45
2018_1112_ CM_VAHospitalVisit0034
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Most of the veterans, they wanted to talk about the win," said defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. "So, that was just awesome. It was awesome to see them and see that they were in good spirits."

They may have been down the street, but on Sunday, veterans like Brandon Sutton, a retired Marine, were with the Colts in spirit.

"They turned the lights down in the middle of the game and you could just hear cheering through the halls," he said. "It was supposed to be quiet at naptime and there was no napping going on throughout the entire hospital."

vp8ojhs7mhtvjtbw7920

For Muhammad, it's a blessing to be able to live his dream playing the game he loves while inspiring those who make it possible.

"It just makes me want to play harder, win and keep winning so we can keep making people happy and brighten their days. It's a great feeling knowing that you can have that effect on people."

IMG_5095 2

Veterans Day is one day.

Salute to Service is one month.

But for the Colts, every day is Veterans Day and every gameday is a salute to service.

Related Content

news

Colts And Anthem Team Up To Promote Hoosier Health

The Colts know how important health is - to their football team and their community. That's why they teamed up with Anthem to promote Blue Ticket to Health.
news

Tis The Season: Colts Give Back With Presents And Presence In December

It's the season of giving. From clothes and shoes and presents to their presence - being able to give back is something the Colts take to heart.
news

Colts Mascot Blue Gathers Friends And Family To Make Christmas Dreams Come True 

The real meaning of Christmas is bringing people together in the spirit of love, hope, and joy. It's something Colts mascot, Blue, does all year long. But at Christmastime, he brings family and friends together to give back in a big way. 
news

Colts And Red Gold Have Relationship Based On Family, Community, And Service 

A good partner brings out the best in you. That's what the Colts and Red Gold have done for more than a decade - and it's something they look forward to doing for years to come.  
news

Colts Mascot Blue Earns His Place In Mascot Hall Of Fame

The furry face of the franchise since 2006 - this summer, Colts mascot, Blue, will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.  
news

Our Hearts To Your Soles: Colts And Methodist Sports Give Back At Wheeler Mission

The Colts teamed up with Methodist Sports Medicine to help men from the Wheeler Mission kick off the holiday season and start the New Year on the right foot.
news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Sloppy Joes 5 Ways

You've had classic Sloppy Joes, but what about Hawaiian style or Southwest? Your team will love these Sloppy Joes 5 Ways!
news

Colts Partner With Wagner Reese To Salute America's Heroes 

In November, the Colts teamed up with Wagner Reese to kick off a monthlong celebration of events to salute and honor America's heroes. 
news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Maple Bacon Beer Burgers

These Maple Bacon Beer Burgers will have your whole team saying, "Bring on the beef!" at your next game day gathering!
news

Fate Brought Emma Into Ryan Kelly's Life - And She Brought Jake With Her.

Ryan Kelly never saw himself as a small dog guy. But when his girlfriend, Emma, came into his life - she brought Jake with her. And they've been inseparable ever since. 
news

Best Tailgating Recipe: Aloha Beef Sliders

Add a little tropical island spirit to your next tailgate with these tasty and super easy Aloha Beef Sliders!
news

Colts Honor Youth Football Coach From Heartwarming Video On Game Day

The video captured hearts - a young football player tearfully reading a thank you letter to his coach. On Sunday, the Colts honored Coach Richard Nelloms and Jayden on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.   
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising