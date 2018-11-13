The Colts Salute America's Heroes  

"We're the 17th largest state in population. So, some of my peers will say, 'How is it that the Indiana National Guard can have such a big organization?' I say, 'It's about Midwest values and Hoosier patriotism,'" he said. "We benefit from that in being able to support a very large National Guard, which in turn benefits the state of Indiana because any place in Indiana that has an emergency, the governor has us at his fingertips."