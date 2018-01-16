Rigoberto Sanchez Named To PFWA's 2017 All-Rookie Team

But by the end of training camp, the Colts had seen enough: Sanchez, and not the veteran Locke, would be their punter and kickoff specialist heading into the 2017 season.

It didn't take long for the team to realize it had made the right decision. In his first-career NFL game Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sanchez booted six punts for a 50.3-yard average (47.8 net average) and had two punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

And after completing a terrific first year in the NFL, Sanchez on Tuesday was rewarded for his efforts, as he was named to the 2017 NFL All-Rookie Team by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Sanchez in 2017 finished with 84 punts for 3,764 yards and a 44.8 average, with a net average of 42.6 yards, ranking fourth in the NFL. He also added 28 kicks pinned inside the opponents' 20-yard line and contributed 46 touchbacks on kickoffs.

In the process, Sanchez set franchise rookie records for total punts (84) and punt yards (3,764) and, after one season, ranks third in highest punting average (44.8) in team history.

His 65.7 kickoff touchback percentage ranked seventh in the NFL, while he was a huge contributor to the Colts' special teams units ranking third in the league in both kickoff return coverage (19.2 yards per return) and punt return average (4.2). Indianapolis only allowed 80 yards on punt returns this season, which was the second-fewest in the NFL.