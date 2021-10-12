By The Numbers: Ravens 31, Colts 25 (2021 Week 5)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts fell to 1-4 following an overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, 31- 25.
——————
Colts Offense
- The Colts registered 513 total net yards. It is the highest net yardage total by Indianapolis in a single game since Week 3 of 2014 at Jacksonville (529).
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25-of-35 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns for a 128.5 passer rating. He notched single-game career highs in both passing yards and passer rating. He also registered a single-game career high in yards per attempt (11.49).
- It was his 20th-career game hitting the 300-yard passing mark and his first time hitting the 400-yard mark. It was the most passing yards by a Colts quarterback since Andrew Luck in Week 4 of 2018 vs. Houston (464).
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team in receiving with three receptions for a single-game career-high 116 yards and one touchdown.
- He tallied his first 100-yard receiving game and is the first Colt to register a 100-yard rushing game the previous week and follow it up with a 100-yard receiving game since Joseph Addai in Weeks 8 and 9 of 2007.
- He passed Joseph Addai (1,488) for the third-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first 20 career games.
- Taylor scored a 76-yard touchdown reception on third-and-15 in the first quarter. It marked the longest receiving touchdown by a Colt since T.Y. Hilton's 80-yard touchdown in Week 9 of 2017 and the longest by a Colts running back since Marshall Faulk in Week 4 of 1998 (78).
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. compiled six receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown
- He has registered four consecutive games with at least six receptions and is only the fourth player to accomplish the feat this season (Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore).
- Pittman Jr. withstood defensive pass interference and recorded a 42-yard touchdown reception on the Colts first possession of the second half.
Colts Defense
- Indianapolis held Baltimore to 86 rushing yards and broke the Ravens streak of 43 consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards, which was tied for the most consecutive games in NFL history.
- Indianapolis held Baltimore to zero third-down conversions in the first half. It marked the first time Indianapolis has accomplished that feat since Week 3 of 2019 vs. Atlanta.
- The Colts tallied one takeaway. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in six consecutive games.
- Linebacker Darius Leonard tallied a team-high 13 tackles (seven solo) one fumble recovery.
- He passed Rob Morris (445) and Mike Peterson (451) for the eighth-most tackles in team history. Leonard also passed Peterson (451) for the fourth-most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
- He tied Gary Brackett (23) for the most games with 10-plus tackles in franchise history (since at least 1987).
- Defensive end Tyquan Lewis tallied four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks.
- Lewis sacked Lamar Jackson on the first possession of the game. It helped lead to a Baltimore three-and-out and was Lewis' first full sack since Week 8 of 2020.
- Safety Julian Blackmon accumulated four tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and two special teams stops.
- In the third quarter, he forced a fumble on the Colts one-yard line, which was recovered by Darius Leonard. Indianapolis scored on the ensuing possession.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Linebacker E.J. Speed tallied a single-game career-high three special teams stops.