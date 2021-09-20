By The Numbers: Rams 27, Colts 24 (2021 Week 2)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-2 following a loss against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium, 27-24.
——————
Colts Offense
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 20-of-31 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also added five carries for 37 yards.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 51 yards.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied single-game career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (123).
- His 123 receiving yards are the most by an Indianapolis wide receiver since T.Y. Hilton (138) against the New York Giants in Week 16 of 2018.
- He became only the third Colt since 2015 to reach at least 65 yards in the opening quarter. (T.Y. Hilton three times, Coby Fleener).
- Wide receiver Zach Pascal tallied five receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown. It is his second consecutive game with a receiving touchdown.
- Dating back to last season, he has now scored at least one receiving touchdown in four of the last five regular season games. He currently has six touchdowns in the Colts' last five games.
- Since Week 15 of 2020, Pascal leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns (six).
- He has registered three receiving touchdowns in the first two games of the season. He is just the third Colt since 2000 to accomplish that feat (T.Y. Hilton, 2019 and Marvin Harrison, 2001).
- Tight end Jack Doyle tallied five receptions for 64 yards.
- He reached 2,500 career receiving yards. He is the fifth tight end in team history to reach that plateau. o It was his highest receiving total since Week 8 of 2018 at Oakland (70).
- Doyle contributed with a 34-yard reception in the fourth quarter, which is the longest of his career.
Colts Defense
- Linebacker Darius Leonard tallied seven tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
- Safety Khari Willis recorded seven solo tackles, one pass defensed and one interception. It was the team's first
- interception this season.
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner compiled four tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed.
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II registered a team-high eight tackles (seven solo).
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 3-of-3 field goals and one extra point for 10 points.
- Safety George Odum tallied three special teams stops.
- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin recovered a punt in the end zone in the fourth quarter. It was his first-career touchdown.