Purdue Student Attends College, Battles Cancer, And Inspires Others

"I was like, 'Am I going to come out of this thing with an arm still? Am I going to live, let alone keep my arm?'"

He kept his arm, just not the bone.

"On my right arm, my shoulder and all the way down to my elbow are completely metal, they're all titanium."

He underwent nine months of chemotherapy followed by physical therapy. He also started an organization called Teens With A Cause.

"I'm a really big advocate for service. I think it's a really great way of getting your eyes off yourself and putting them on someone else. We serve families who are battling cancer doing daily chores – raking leaves, mowing lawns, salting driveways in the winter, shoveling snow, stuff like that."

Now in remission, he was still being closely monitored – going in for checkups and scans every three months.

"I was just hoping every time and praying that it wouldn't come back – and for two years, it was like that."

In a scenario that was eerily familiar – in January of his senior year of high school, Tyler went on vacation with his family to Florida.

"I was playing a game called spike ball on the beach with some friends. I took off running after a ball and felt a pull in my groin. I figured at that point, I pulled my groin muscle running on the beach."

He had an x-ray and a scan when he got home and the doctors agreed it was a pulled muscle. They told him to keep icing it for six to eight weeks.

"And that's exactly what I did – except it got worse. After six to eight weeks, near the end of March, I had a pretty bad limp."

A new MRI revealed a tumor inside his pelvis and hip socket.

"I was re-diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is incredibly rare. It's rare that you get it in the first place and it's even rarer that you get it two times in a row. You probably have a better chance of winning the lottery."

And this time around, treatment was a whole different game.

"The doctors were essentially viewing my first battle with cancer as a failure because I got osteosarcoma again. So, they can't give me any of the same drugs. So, how am I going to get treatment?"