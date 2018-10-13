roundup-183

Pick Up Free Colts Posters At Xfinity Stores

Look out for a Ghost appearance around Halloween!  

Oct 13, 2018 at 09:33 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/lloyd-heather.jpg
Heather Lloyd
Xfinity posters

Looking to add to some Colts décor to your home, office, man cave or she shed?

Xfinity is giving away free Colts posters featuring a new player each week through November 4th. To pick one up, stop by a participating Xfinity store.

And be sure to come by on Monday, October 29th for a pre-Halloween ghost sighting. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, otherwise known as The Ghost, will make a special appearance at the Xfinity store on East 82nd Street in Indianapolis from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

To find the Xfinity store closest to you, go to: www.xfinityexperience.com.

Posters only available September 24, 2018 through November 4, 2018 at participating Xfinity Stores and Comcast Service Centers during regular business hours. Not available in all areas. No purchase necessary. Limited to one poster per person/family. Limited-time offer while supplies last. Featured players subject to change. Other restrictions may apply. © Comcast. All rights reserved. © 2018 Indianapolis Colts, Ltd.

