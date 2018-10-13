Pick Up Free Colts Posters At Xfinity Stores

Looking to add to some Colts décor to your home, office, man cave or she shed?

Xfinity is giving away free Colts posters featuring a new player each week through November 4th. To pick one up, stop by a participating Xfinity store.

And be sure to come by on Monday, October 29th for a pre-Halloween ghost sighting. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, otherwise known as The Ghost, will make a special appearance at the Xfinity store on East 82nd Street in Indianapolis from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

To find the Xfinity store closest to you, go to: www.xfinityexperience.com.