By The Numbers: Colts 36, Jets 7

• Cornerback Xavier Rhodes tallied one solo tackle, two passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

— It was his second career interception returned for a touchdown and the first by a Colt since Darius Leonard did it at Tampa Bay on December 8, 2019.

— It is also his second game with at least two interceptions and his first since November 20, 2016 vs. Arizona. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in that game as well.

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles (11) and solo tackles (seven), while also adding 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed. It is his 16th-career game with 10 or more tackles.

— Entering today, he ranked third in the NFL in most games with 10-plus tackles since 2018.

• Cornerback Kenny Moore II accumulated two solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. It was his first sack of the season and his fifth since 2018.

— Entering today, he was tied for fourth for most sacks among cornerbacks since 2018 (4.0).

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie had three tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and one interception returned for a touchdown.

— It was the first time in his career that he recorded interceptions in back-to-back games.

• Defensive end Justin Houston recorded one solo tackle, 1.0 tackle for loss and one sack-safety.

— The Colts defense recorded safeties in back-to-back games for the first since Weeks 10 and 11 of 1960.