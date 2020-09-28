By The Numbers: Colts 36, Jets 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 3 victory over the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-1 following a win against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium, 36-7. The Colts have now won back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 7 and Week 8 of 2019.
• Indianapolis scored on a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, interception returned for a touchdown (two), field goal (two), extra point (four), and a safety.
— It is only the second time in team history the Colts produced each of those scores in a single game. The other was November 17, 1996 vs. New York Jets.
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 17-of-21 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown for a 125.6 quarterback rating.
— With the start and the win, he passed Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eight-most wins as a starting quarterback in NFL history. He also passed Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history.
— With his first five completions, he passed Dan Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most passes completed in NFL history.
— He also surpassed 60,000 career passing yards and became just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.
— He reached 400 career touchdown passes and became just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that mark, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 13 rushes for 59 yards and one touchdown.
— He has had rushing touchdowns in back-to-back weeks and is the first Colts rookie to record rushing touchdowns in consecutive games since Javarris James in Weeks 13 and 14 of the 2010 season.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving yards (52) on three receptions.
• Tight end Mo Alie-Cox tallied three receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown. He recorded a career-long 45-yard reception in the second quarter.
• Wide Receiver Daurice Fountain recorded his first two career receptions for 23 yards.
Colts Defense
• The Indianapolis defense held the Jets to seven points and scored 16 points as a unit (two interceptions returned for a touchdown and one safety).
— This is the first time the Colts have held an opposing team to 11 or less points in back-to-back games since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2013 season.
• The Colts defense forced three interceptions (two interceptions returned for a touchdown). It is the third time in team history and the first time in Indianapolis history they have had at least two interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single game. The last time it happened was on October 18, 1970.
— This is the first time a Colts team has produced three interceptions in back-to-back games since Weeks 15 and 16 of the 1992 season.
• Cornerback Xavier Rhodes tallied one solo tackle, two passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).
— It was his second career interception returned for a touchdown and the first by a Colt since Darius Leonard did it at Tampa Bay on December 8, 2019.
— It is also his second game with at least two interceptions and his first since November 20, 2016 vs. Arizona. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in that game as well.
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles (11) and solo tackles (seven), while also adding 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed. It is his 16th-career game with 10 or more tackles.
— Entering today, he ranked third in the NFL in most games with 10-plus tackles since 2018.
• Cornerback Kenny Moore II accumulated two solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. It was his first sack of the season and his fifth since 2018.
— Entering today, he was tied for fourth for most sacks among cornerbacks since 2018 (4.0).
• Cornerback T.J. Carrie had three tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and one interception returned for a touchdown.
— It was the first time in his career that he recorded interceptions in back-to-back games.
• Defensive end Justin Houston recorded one solo tackle, 1.0 tackle for loss and one sack-safety.
— The Colts defense recorded safeties in back-to-back games for the first since Weeks 10 and 11 of 1960.
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 2-of-3 field goals and 4-of-4 extra points.
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez had four punts for 175 yards (43.8 avg.) with three kicks pinned inside of the 10-yard line.
