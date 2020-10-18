By The Numbers: Colts 31, Bengals 27

• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 60 yards and also added 55 receiving yards on four catches.

• Running back Nyheim Hines tallied five receptions for 27 yards.

— With his first three receptions, he passed Joe Washington (127) for the third-most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons. He also passed Washington for the 10th-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded one reception for 11 yards.

— With the reception, he passed Marshall Faulk (77) for the sixth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history.

• Wide receiver Marcus Johnson tallied five receptions for a single-game career-high 108 yards.

— It was his second-career 100-yard game and his first since December 8, 2019 at Tampa Bay.

— He has recorded three consecutive games with a reception of 25-yards or more.

• Tight end Trey Burton recorded four receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown as well as one carry for one yard and his first-career rushing touchdown.

— Burton had a one-yard rushing touchdown and a 10-yard receiving touchdown. It is the second time this season the Colts have had a player record a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game (Nyheim Hines at Jacksonville).

• Tight end Jack Doyle recorded three receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.

• Wide receiver Zach Pascal accumulated four receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown.