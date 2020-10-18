By The Numbers: Colts 31, Bengals 27

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 4-2 following a win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium, 31-27. The Colts are 3-0 at home for the first time since 2010.
• Indianapolis overcame a 21-point deficit marking the largest comeback for the team at home in the regular season. The Colts have overcome four other 21-point deficits, all on the road (1975 at Buffalo, 1995 at the New York Jets, 1995 at Miami and 2003 at Tampa Bay). The game marked the first time a team has overcome a 21-point deficit in the regular season since 2016 (Kansas City).
Colts Offense
• The Colts offense converted 7-of-11 third down attempts (63.6 percent) and went 4-for-4 in the red zone. Both marks are the highest for the team in a single game this season.
• Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 29-of-44 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 105.4 passer rating.
— His 371 passing yards are his highest total in a single game dating back to Nov. 18, 2018 against Denver (401).
— With the start, he passed Bruce Matthews (229) for the second-longest streak of consecutive regular season games started by a player since 1970.
— Rivers threw for 235 yards in the second quarter. It is the second-most passing yards by a quarterback this season in a single quarter (Dak Prescott, 254).
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 60 yards and also added 55 receiving yards on four catches.
• Running back Nyheim Hines tallied five receptions for 27 yards.
— With his first three receptions, he passed Joe Washington (127) for the third-most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons. He also passed Washington for the 10th-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded one reception for 11 yards.
— With the reception, he passed Marshall Faulk (77) for the sixth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history.
• Wide receiver Marcus Johnson tallied five receptions for a single-game career-high 108 yards.
— It was his second-career 100-yard game and his first since December 8, 2019 at Tampa Bay.
— He has recorded three consecutive games with a reception of 25-yards or more.
• Tight end Trey Burton recorded four receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown as well as one carry for one yard and his first-career rushing touchdown.
— Burton had a one-yard rushing touchdown and a 10-yard receiving touchdown. It is the second time this season the Colts have had a player record a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game (Nyheim Hines at Jacksonville).
• Tight end Jack Doyle recorded three receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.
• Wide receiver Zach Pascal accumulated four receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown.
Colts Defense
• Indianapolis' defense held Cincinnati to 98 rushing yards. It is the fourth game this year the defense has not allowed 100 rushing yards.
• Indianapolis recorded one interception and increased its streak of consecutive games with a pick to five. The last time the Colts had five-straight games with an interception came in Weeks 3-7 of 2018. They also registered 11 passes defensed, which are the most by Indianapolis in a single game this season.
• The Colts' defense held the Bengals to 168 total net yards in the second half and only three points.
• Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tallied five tackles (four solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
• Safety Khari Willis had a career-high and team leading 10 solo tackles as well as one pass defensed.
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted four extra points and one field goal for seven total points.
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez had three punts for 137 yards (45.7 avg.) with one downed at the one-yard line.
