By The Numbers: Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT)

• Indianapolis recorded four takeaways during the game.

— The Colts logged the most takeaways in a single game since Week 14 of 2019. Since 2018, Indianapolis has three games with at least four takeaways.

• The Colts recovered three fumbles against the Packers, which is tied for the fifth-most in a single game for the team since 1950.

• The Colts trailed by 14 points in the third quarter and came back to win the game. It was the 12th time this season an NFL team has come back from at least 14 points and won.

— It was the second time Indianapolis has done it this season (Week 6, Cincinnati). They join Dallas and New Orleans as the only teams this season to do it twice.

— The Colts scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, while holding the Packers scoreless until the 0:03 mark of the fourth quarter (field goal).

— According to ESPN Stats & Info, Aaron Rodgers is 1-2 in his career against the Colts when leading by 14 or more points. He is 95-2 against all other opponents, including playoffs.