By The Numbers: Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT)

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 11 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 7-3 following a win against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium, 34-31 in overtime. It is the team's best start through 10 games since 2013 (7-3). Indianapolis registered a 4-0 record against the NFC North this season, sweeping the division for the first time since 2004.
• It was the team's first overtime win since Week 5 of 2017 vs. San Francisco.
• Indianapolis recorded four takeaways during the game.
— The Colts logged the most takeaways in a single game since Week 14 of 2019. Since 2018, Indianapolis has three games with at least four takeaways.
• The Colts recovered three fumbles against the Packers, which is tied for the fifth-most in a single game for the team since 1950.
• The Colts trailed by 14 points in the third quarter and came back to win the game. It was the 12th time this season an NFL team has come back from at least 14 points and won.
— It was the second time Indianapolis has done it this season (Week 6, Cincinnati). They join Dallas and New Orleans as the only teams this season to do it twice.
— The Colts scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, while holding the Packers scoreless until the 0:03 mark of the fourth quarter (field goal).
— According to ESPN Stats & Info, Aaron Rodgers is 1-2 in his career against the Colts when leading by 14 or more points. He is 95-2 against all other opponents, including playoffs.
——————
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 24-of-36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a passer rating of 107.2.
— With the start, he tied Eli Manning (234) for the 10th-most games started in NFL history.
— With his 107.2 passer rating, he tied Brett Favre (108) for the fourth-most 100.0-plus passer rating games in NFL history.
— It was his third game this season with at least three touchdown passes and the 61st time in his career that he has accomplished the feat.
• Indianapolis rushed for 140 yards, which was the second-highest total for the team in a single game this season.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 22 carries for 90 yards. He also contributed four receptions for 24 yards.
• Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving for the second consecutive week with three receptions for 66 yards and his first-career touchdown.
— He has recorded at least 55 receiving yards in three consecutive games and is only the fifth Colts rookie to log 55-plus receiving yards in three consecutive games. (Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Andre Rison and Bill Brooks, who did it twice).
• Tight end Jack Doyle recorded one receptions for six yards and a touchdown.
• Tight end Trey Burton tallied two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.
——————
Colts Defense
• Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin tallied four tackles (three solo), one pass defensed and his second-career interception.
• Cornerback Kenny Moore II led the team in tackles (10) and solo tackles (10).
— He tied his career-high in tackles and set a new career-high in solo tackles.
• Linebacker Darius Leonard recorded six tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
• Defensive end Justin Houston recorded three tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
• Safety Julian Blackmon tallied five solo tackles and his first-career forced fumble that was then recovered by DeForest Buckner.
— The forced fumble was on the Packers' first possession of overtime, which led to the game-winning kick by Rodrigo Blankenship.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 4-of-5 field goals and two extra points for 14 total points.
— He recorded his first game-winning kick in overtime from 39 yards out.
— He tied his single-game career-high in field goals made.
— He is only the second rookie this season to record at least 14 points in a game. (Chase Claypool).
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez recorded two punts for 71 yards with two downed inside the 20-yard line.
See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.