By The Numbers: Colts 19, Bears 11

Colts Defense

• The Indianapolis defense held the Bears to 11 points and tallied 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven passes defensed and one interception while limiting their offense to 4-of-14 on third down (29%). They have held their last three opponents to 11 points or less. The last time Indianapolis did that was from Weeks 15-17 of the 2013 season.

— The Colts have allowed only 56 points in the first four games. It is the fewest total points allowed in the first four weeks by Indianapolis since 2013 (51).

— Indianapolis only allowed 28 rushing yards. It is the fewest rushing yards the Colts have allowed in a game since September 27, 2009 at Arizona (24). It is only the 10th time in franchise history that they have held an opponent 28 rushing yards or less. Since 2018, Indianapolis has held opponents to under 29 rushing yards twice, with the other game being November 17, 2019 vs. Jacksonville (29).

— They also added another interception, bringing the season total to seven. The last time the Colts had at least seven total interceptions in the first four weeks was 2015 (seven).