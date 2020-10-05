By The Numbers: Colts 19, Bears 11

CHICAGO — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 3-1 following a win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, 19-11. The Colts have now won three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 5-8 of 2019.
——————
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 16-of-29 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 17 rushes for 68 yards.
• Wide receiver Zach Pascal led the team in receiving yards (58) on three receptions.
• Tight end Mo Alie-Cox recorded one reception for 13 yards and a touchdown.
— He has recorded receiving touchdowns in back-to-back games becoming the first Colt to do so since Jack Doyle in Weeks 9 and 10 of 2019.
• Tight end Trey Burton made his Colts debut and tallied two receptions for 16 yards.
——————
Colts Defense
• The Indianapolis defense held the Bears to 11 points and tallied 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven passes defensed and one interception while limiting their offense to 4-of-14 on third down (29%). They have held their last three opponents to 11 points or less. The last time Indianapolis did that was from Weeks 15-17 of the 2013 season.
— The Colts have allowed only 56 points in the first four games. It is the fewest total points allowed in the first four weeks by Indianapolis since 2013 (51).
— Indianapolis only allowed 28 rushing yards. It is the fewest rushing yards the Colts have allowed in a game since September 27, 2009 at Arizona (24). It is only the 10th time in franchise history that they have held an opponent 28 rushing yards or less. Since 2018, Indianapolis has held opponents to under 29 rushing yards twice, with the other game being November 17, 2019 vs. Jacksonville (29).
— They also added another interception, bringing the season total to seven. The last time the Colts had at least seven total interceptions in the first four weeks was 2015 (seven).
— They have recorded at least one interception in the last three games. The last time Indianapolis recorded three straight games with an interception was from Weeks 9-12 of 2019.
• Linebacker Anthony Walker led the team in tackles (11) and solo tackles (nine).
• Defensive end Justin Houston recorded four tackles (three solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
— Dating back to 2019, Houston has tallied at least half a sack in six consecutive games.
• Safety Julian Blackmon accumulated one solo tackle, three passes defensed and his first career interception.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Linebacker Jordan Glasgow tipped a punt in the first quarter that led to the Colts taking possession on their 47-yard line. He also added one special teams stop.
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 4-of-4 field goals and one extra point for 13 total points.
— He became only the third rookie in franchise history to have two games with four or more field goals converted.
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez had five punts for 252 yards (50.4 avg.) with two pinned inside the 20-yard line.
— With two punts inside the 20-yard line, he tied Chris Gardocki (80) for the fourth-most punts inside the 20-yard line in franchise history.
See all the action on the field as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2020 regular season.