By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-1 following a season-opening defeat at Jacksonville, 27-20, at TIAA Bank Field.
——————
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Philip Rivers made his first career start with Indianapolis and his 225th consecutive start in the NFL. He is the current leader among active players in consecutive starts.
— He completed 36-of-46 passes for 363 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Rivers completed passes to nine different receivers.
— He surpassed 300 passing yards in a single game for the 71st time in his career.
— Rivers had 227 passing yards in the first half, which is the most by a Colt in the first half of a game since Andrew Luck had 237 at Houston in Week 14 of 2018.
• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with seven carries for 28 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team with eight receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.
— On the opening drive, he scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown. It was the first time Indianapolis scored on the season's first drive since Week 1 of 2013 vs. Oakland (R. Wayne 12-yard touchdown reception). It was the team's first touchdown on an opening drive of a game since Week 16 of 2019 against Carolina.
— Hines also added an eight-yard touchdown reception from Philip Rivers in the second quarter. He is the first player to have a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game since Eric Ebron did it against Jacksonville in Week 10 of 2018. Hines is just the fifth Colt and the second in the Indianapolis era to record at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in Week 1 of the regular season.
— It was Hines' first multiple touchdown game since Week 16 of 2019. He has had two multi-touchdown games in his last three games (one rushing, one receiving and two punt returns).
• Running back Jonathan Taylor finished with nine carries for 22 yards as well as six receptions for 67 yards in his Colts debut. He is only the second Colts running back in team history to record more than 60 receiving yards in Week 1 (Ahmad Bradshaw, 2014).
• Wide receiver Parris Campbell led the team in receiving yards (71) on six receptions. Both are single-game career-highs for him.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton finished with four receptions for 53 yards. He passed Jim Mutscheller (72) for the seventh-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history.
• Tight end Jack Doyle tallied three receptions for 49 yards, including a career-long 28-yard reception on a fourth-and-one in the third quarter.
——————
Colts Defense
• Defensively, Indianapolis tallied 4.0 sacks and held Jacksonville to under 100 rushing yards (91).
• Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry recorded two solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. It was Autry's first multiple-sack game since Week 2 of 2019 at Tennessee.
• Defensive end Justin Houston accumulated two solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the defense with nine tackles (four solo).
• Safety Khari Willis tallied three tackles (one solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and his first-career sack.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Wide receiver Ashton Dulin had two kickoff returns for 66 yards (33.0 avg.) with a long of 41 yards.
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 4-of-5 kicks (2-of-2 on extra points, 2-of-3 on field goals) in his Colts debut.