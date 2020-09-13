By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

Colts Offense

• Quarterback Philip Rivers made his first career start with Indianapolis and his 225th consecutive start in the NFL. He is the current leader among active players in consecutive starts.

— He completed 36-of-46 passes for 363 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Rivers completed passes to nine different receivers.

— He surpassed 300 passing yards in a single game for the 71st time in his career.

— Rivers had 227 passing yards in the first half, which is the most by a Colt in the first half of a game since Andrew Luck had 237 at Houston in Week 14 of 2018.

• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with seven carries for 28 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team with eight receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.

— On the opening drive, he scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown. It was the first time Indianapolis scored on the season's first drive since Week 1 of 2013 vs. Oakland (R. Wayne 12-yard touchdown reception). It was the team's first touchdown on an opening drive of a game since Week 16 of 2019 against Carolina.

— Hines also added an eight-yard touchdown reception from Philip Rivers in the second quarter. He is the first player to have a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game since Eric Ebron did it against Jacksonville in Week 10 of 2018. Hines is just the fifth Colt and the second in the Indianapolis era to record at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in Week 1 of the regular season.