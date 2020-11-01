By The Numbers: Colts 41, Lions 21

Colts Defense

• Indianapolis' defense racked up 5.0 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss, one interception returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. They also held the Lions to 29 rushing yards.

— The sack total was the most by a Colts' defense since Week 12 of 2017 vs. Tennessee (8.0).

— It is their sixth consecutive game with at least one interception. The last time the team had six straight games with an interception was 2015.

— Indianapolis now has three interceptions returned for touchdowns. It is only the 11th time in franchise history that a Colts team has had three or more interception returns for a touchdown in a single season.

— It was the second time this season that the Colts allowed less than 30 rushing yards in a single game (Chicago, 29). Indianapolis is one of two teams to do so twice this season (Pittsburgh). It is also the third time the team has done it since 2018.

• The Colts had two players register 2.0 sacks (Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis). The last time Indianapolis had two players with at least 2.0 sacks in the same game was Week 13 of 2004 (Raheem Brock, Dwight Freeney).

• Indianapolis' defense held Detroit to only one third-down conversion, 80 total net yards and only five rushing yards in the first half. The Lions only had possession for 7:54 in the first half.

— The five rushing yards allowed in the first half were the team's fewest allowed in a first half since at least 2000.

— The last time a Colts opponent had less than eight minutes of time of possession in the first half was December 18, 2016 at Minnesota (6:28).

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with nine (seven solo), while also adding 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.

— He forced a sack-fumble in the third quarter that led to a Justin Houston recovery. It was Detroit's first fumble lost and Indianapolis' first fumble recovery on the season and led to an Indianapolis touchdown on the ensuing possession.