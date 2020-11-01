By The Numbers: Colts 41, Lions 21

DETROIT — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 5-2 following a win against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, 41-21. The Colts are now 3-0 all time at Ford Field. Since 2018, Indianapolis is 3-0 following the bye week. It was the team's most points scored in a single game since Week 8 of 2018 at Oakland (42).
——————
Colts Offense
• Indianapolis went 3-for-3 (100 percent) in the red zone and is 7-for-7 (100 percent) in their last two games.
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 23-of-33 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns for a 123.5 passer rating.
— He had three passing touchdowns in the first half. It is the eighth time in his career he has had three touchdowns in the first half. It is also the first time a Colts' quarterback has done it since November 11, 2018 (Andrew Luck).
• Running back Jordan Wilkins led the team in rushing with 20 carries for a career-high 89 yards and one touchdown, while adding one reception for 24 yards. He also added a two-point conversion run.
• Running back Nyheim Hines tallied three receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
— It is his second-career multiple-receiving touchdown game. The other game was September 30, 2018 vs. Houston.
— He is only the third running back in the NFL this season to have two receiving touchdowns in the same game (Chris Carson, Alvin Kamara).
• Tight end Jack Doyle recorded two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.
— With the touchdown reception, Doyle passed Tom Mitchell (19) and Dwayne Allen (19) for the fourth-most total touchdowns by a tight end in team history.
• Tight end Trey Burton registered three receptions for nine yards and one rush for a two-yard touchdown.
— He has rushed for a touchdown in consecutive games and is only the third tight end in NFL history and the first since 1968 to have consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (Jackie Smith, Jacque MacKinnon).
——————
Colts Defense
• Indianapolis' defense racked up 5.0 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss, one interception returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. They also held the Lions to 29 rushing yards.
— The sack total was the most by a Colts' defense since Week 12 of 2017 vs. Tennessee (8.0).
— It is their sixth consecutive game with at least one interception. The last time the team had six straight games with an interception was 2015.
— Indianapolis now has three interceptions returned for touchdowns. It is only the 11th time in franchise history that a Colts team has had three or more interception returns for a touchdown in a single season.
— It was the second time this season that the Colts allowed less than 30 rushing yards in a single game (Chicago, 29). Indianapolis is one of two teams to do so twice this season (Pittsburgh). It is also the third time the team has done it since 2018.
• The Colts had two players register 2.0 sacks (Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis). The last time Indianapolis had two players with at least 2.0 sacks in the same game was Week 13 of 2004 (Raheem Brock, Dwight Freeney).
• Indianapolis' defense held Detroit to only one third-down conversion, 80 total net yards and only five rushing yards in the first half. The Lions only had possession for 7:54 in the first half.
— The five rushing yards allowed in the first half were the team's fewest allowed in a first half since at least 2000.
— The last time a Colts opponent had less than eight minutes of time of possession in the first half was December 18, 2016 at Minnesota (6:28).
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with nine (seven solo), while also adding 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.
— He forced a sack-fumble in the third quarter that led to a Justin Houston recovery. It was Detroit's first fumble lost and Indianapolis' first fumble recovery on the season and led to an Indianapolis touchdown on the ensuing possession.
• Cornerback Kenny Moore II tallied three solo tackles, two passes defensed and one interception returned for a touchdown. It was his first-career pick-six.
• Defensive tackle/defensive end Tyquan Lewis recorded three solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He tied his career-high in both tackles for loss and sacks.
— He is only the ninth player in the NFL this season to have 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed in a single game.
• Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry accumulated two solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez had four punts for 184 yards (46.0 avg.) with three downed inside the 20-yard line.
——————
