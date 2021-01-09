By The Numbers: Bills 27, Colts 24 (2020 Wild Card Round)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Wild Card matchup at Bills Stadium, 27-24.
——————
Colts Offense
• The Colts offense registered 472 total net yards, which is the fifth-most in a single-game for the playoffs in team history.
— It was also the team's best mark this year.
• The Colts didn't commit a turnover for the first time in a playoff game since the 2010 season.
• The Colts offense tallied 18 plays of 10-or-more yards and eight plays of 20-or-more yards.
• Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 27-of-46 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns for a 93.5 passer rating.
— According to NFL Research, he joined George Blanda as the only players age 39 years or older to throw at least two touchdowns in a road playoff game since 1950.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 21 carries for 78 yards and one touchdown.
— It is his fifth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown totaling the most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown by a Colt since Marlon Mack in 2018 (regular season and postseason combined).
— He became the first Colts rookie to have a rushing touchdown in his playoff debut since Joseph Addai in the 2006 Wild Card.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded two receptions for 32 yards.
— He passed Joseph Addai (46) for the fourth-most receptions in team playoff history.
• Wide receiver Zach Pascal accumulated three receptions for 37 yards and his first-career playoff touchdown.
• Running back Nyheim Hines registered six carries for 75 yards as well as one reception for eight yards.
• Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. recorded five receptions for a team-high 90 yards.
— His 90 yards are the second-most by a rookie in a playoff game in team history.
• Tight end Jack Doyle tallied playoff single-game career highs in receptions (seven), yards (70) and touchdowns (one).
——————
Colts Defense
• The Indianapolis defense held Buffalo to no third-down conversions in the first half. It was the first time Indianapolis had accomplished the feat in a playoff game since the 2006 season. The last time the team allowed zero third-down conversions during the regular season in the first half was Week 3 of 2019 vs. Atlanta.
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 12 (nine solo).
— Leonard has registered at least 12 tackles in all three playoff games he has appeared in.
• Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry recorded four tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez recorded two punts for 73 yards (36.5 avg.) with two pinned inside the 20-yard line.
• Safety George Odum registered one special teams stop. He led the league in the regular season in special teams tackles (20).
— It was his sixth consecutive game with a special teams stop and he is one of three players to accomplish the feat this season (regular season and postseason combined).
See all the action on the field at Bills Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card matchup.