By The Numbers: Bills 27, Colts 24 (2020 Wild Card Round)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2020 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Jan 09, 2021 at 06:55 PM
Colts Communications
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Colts Team Notes

• The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Wild Card matchup at Bills Stadium, 27-24.

Colts Offense

• The Colts offense registered 472 total net yards, which is the fifth-most in a single-game for the playoffs in team history.

— It was also the team's best mark this year.

• The Colts didn't commit a turnover for the first time in a playoff game since the 2010 season.

• The Colts offense tallied 18 plays of 10-or-more yards and eight plays of 20-or-more yards.

• Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 27-of-46 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns for a 93.5 passer rating.

— According to NFL Research, he joined George Blanda as the only players age 39 years or older to throw at least two touchdowns in a road playoff game since 1950.

• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 21 carries for 78 yards and one touchdown.

— It is his fifth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown totaling the most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown by a Colt since Marlon Mack in 2018 (regular season and postseason combined).

— He became the first Colts rookie to have a rushing touchdown in his playoff debut since Joseph Addai in the 2006 Wild Card.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded two receptions for 32 yards.

— He passed Joseph Addai (46) for the fourth-most receptions in team playoff history.

• Wide receiver Zach Pascal accumulated three receptions for 37 yards and his first-career playoff touchdown.

• Running back Nyheim Hines registered six carries for 75 yards as well as one reception for eight yards.

• Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. recorded five receptions for a team-high 90 yards.

— His 90 yards are the second-most by a rookie in a playoff game in team history.

• Tight end Jack Doyle tallied playoff single-game career highs in receptions (seven), yards (70) and touchdowns (one).

Colts Defense

• The Indianapolis defense held Buffalo to no third-down conversions in the first half. It was the first time Indianapolis had accomplished the feat in a playoff game since the 2006 season. The last time the team allowed zero third-down conversions during the regular season in the first half was Week 3 of 2019 vs. Atlanta.

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 12 (nine solo).

— Leonard has registered at least 12 tackles in all three playoff games he has appeared in.

• Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry recorded four tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Colts Special Teams

• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez recorded two punts for 73 yards (36.5 avg.) with two pinned inside the 20-yard line.

• Safety George Odum registered one special teams stop. He led the league in the regular season in special teams tackles (20).

— It was his sixth consecutive game with a special teams stop and he is one of three players to accomplish the feat this season (regular season and postseason combined).

Game Photos: Colts At Bills

See all the action on the field at Bills Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card matchup.

