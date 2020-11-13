By The Numbers: Colts 34, Titans 17

• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed with five receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. He had a career-high 115 yards from scrimmage.

— With his touchdown reception, he is now tied for the most touchdown receptions among running backs in the NFL this season (four).

— Hines is the only player in the NFL this season to have multiple games with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown (two). He is the first Colts player to have multiple games with both in a single season since Joseph Addai (two) in 2009.

— According to NFL Research, Hines is only the second player since at least 1948 to have his first career game of 100-plus scrimmage yards and two-plus touchdown fall on their birthday (Samkon Gado in Week 10 of 2005).

• Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied seven receptions for a career-high 101 yards. He also added one carry for 12 yards.

— He is the first Colts' rookie to have 100 receiving yards in a single game since Donte Moncrief in 2014.