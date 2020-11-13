By The Numbers: Colts 34, Titans 17

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2020 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Nov 13, 2020 at 01:26 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
111220_ind-ten-carrie-td
Indianapolis Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Colts Team Notes

• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-3 following a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, 34-17. 

——————

Colts Offense

• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 29-of-39 passes for 308 yards and one touchdown for a 105.5 passer rating.

— With his first four passing yards, he passed Dan Marino (61,361) for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history.

— It marked Rivers' 73rd 300-yard passing game of his career and his third this season.

• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed with five receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. He had a career-high 115 yards from scrimmage.

— With his touchdown reception, he is now tied for the most touchdown receptions among running backs in the NFL this season (four).

— Hines is the only player in the NFL this season to have multiple games with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown (two). He is the first Colts player to have multiple games with both in a single season since Joseph Addai (two) in 2009.

— According to NFL Research, Hines is only the second player since at least 1948 to have his first career game of 100-plus scrimmage yards and two-plus touchdown fall on their birthday (Samkon Gado in Week 10 of 2005).

• Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied seven receptions for a career-high 101 yards. He also added one carry for 12 yards.

— He is the first Colts' rookie to have 100 receiving yards in a single game since Donte Moncrief in 2014.

——————

Colts Defense

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with nine (three solo).

• Defensive tackle Grover Stewart registered five tackles (three solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.

• Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry accumulated four tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.

— Autry has three consecutive games with at least 1.0 sack. 

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie tallied one tackle and tied his single-game career-high in passes defensed (two). He also scored a touchdown on a blocked punt.

——————

Colts Special Teams

• Indianapolis recorded a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown.

— It was the team's first blocked punt returned for a touchdown since Week 13 of 2010.

— The touchdown marked Indianapolis' fifth defensive or special teams touchdown this season, which is the most in the NFL.

• Linebacker E.J. Speed blocked a punt in the third quarter and T.J. Carrie returned it for a touchdown.

— It was the Colts first blocked punt since Week 16 of 2017.

• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 2-of-2 field goals and three extra points for nine total points.

— He has now converted 12 consecutive field goals.

——————

Game Photos: Colts At Titans

See all the action on the field at Nissan Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans for Thursday Night Football.

D5A_8312
1 / 98
D5B_3558
2 / 98
D5B_3524
3 / 98
D5B_3437
4 / 98
D5B_3553
5 / 98
D5B_3392
6 / 98
D5B_3552
7 / 98
D5B_3396
8 / 98
D5B_3434
9 / 98
D5B_3615
10 / 98
D5B_3576
11 / 98
D5B_3573
12 / 98
D5B_3727
13 / 98
D5B_3632
14 / 98
D5B_3665
15 / 98
D5B_3673
16 / 98
D5B_3660
17 / 98
D5B_3755
18 / 98
D5B_3810
19 / 98
D5B_3835
20 / 98
D5B_3906
21 / 98
D5B_3862
22 / 98
D5B_3918
23 / 98
D5B_3868
24 / 98
D5B_3978
25 / 98
D5B_3963
26 / 98
D5B_3749
27 / 98
D5B_3991
28 / 98
D5B_4047
29 / 98
D5B_4006
30 / 98
D5B_4025
31 / 98
D5B_4004
32 / 98
D5B_4070
33 / 98
D5B_4157
34 / 98
D5B_4150
35 / 98
D5B_4049
36 / 98
D5B_4104
37 / 98
D5B_4209
38 / 98
D5B_4227
39 / 98
D5B_4160
40 / 98
D5A_8267
41 / 98
D5A_8334
42 / 98
D5A_8320
43 / 98
D5A_8305
44 / 98
D5A_8280
45 / 98
D5A_8285
46 / 98
D5A_8284
47 / 98
D5A_8272
48 / 98
D5B_4627
49 / 98
D5B_4623
50 / 98
D5B_4447
51 / 98
D5B_4478
52 / 98
D5B_4316
53 / 98
D5B_4489
54 / 98
D5B_4467
55 / 98
D5B_4597
56 / 98
D5B_4353
57 / 98
D5B_4656
58 / 98
D5B_4752
59 / 98
D5B_4748
60 / 98
D5B_4666
61 / 98
D5B_4654
62 / 98
D5B_4968
63 / 98
D5B_5038
64 / 98
D5B_4975
65 / 98
D5B_4803
66 / 98
D5B_4797
67 / 98
D5A_8428
68 / 98
D5A_8431
69 / 98
D5A_8603
70 / 98
D5B_5175
71 / 98
D5B_5235
72 / 98
D5B_5134
73 / 98
D5B_5160
74 / 98
D5A_8627
75 / 98
D5A_8669
76 / 98
D5A_8705
77 / 98
D5A_8737
78 / 98
D5A_8670
79 / 98
D5A_8773
80 / 98
D5A_8743
81 / 98
D5A_8689
82 / 98
D5A_8718
83 / 98
D5B_5272
84 / 98
D5A_8831
85 / 98
D5A_8886
86 / 98
D5A_8894
87 / 98
D5A_8838
88 / 98
D5A_8899
89 / 98
D5B_5575
90 / 98
D5B_5618
91 / 98
D5B_5597
92 / 98
D5B_5668
93 / 98
D5B_5716
94 / 98
D5B_5580
95 / 98
D5B_5854
96 / 98
D5B_5856
97 / 98
D5B_5858
98 / 98

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Ravens 24, Colts 10

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Lions 21

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Bengals 27

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Browns 32, Colts 23

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 19, Bears 11

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 36, Jets 7

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 3 victory over the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 28, Vikings 11

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 38, Colts 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 38, Panthers 6

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 16 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 35

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 22ND

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 22ND

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22nd as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Get Tickets

Advertising