By The Numbers: Colts 34, Titans 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-3 following a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, 34-17.
——————
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 29-of-39 passes for 308 yards and one touchdown for a 105.5 passer rating.
— With his first four passing yards, he passed Dan Marino (61,361) for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history.
— It marked Rivers' 73rd 300-yard passing game of his career and his third this season.
• Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed with five receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. He had a career-high 115 yards from scrimmage.
— With his touchdown reception, he is now tied for the most touchdown receptions among running backs in the NFL this season (four).
— Hines is the only player in the NFL this season to have multiple games with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown (two). He is the first Colts player to have multiple games with both in a single season since Joseph Addai (two) in 2009.
— According to NFL Research, Hines is only the second player since at least 1948 to have his first career game of 100-plus scrimmage yards and two-plus touchdown fall on their birthday (Samkon Gado in Week 10 of 2005).
• Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied seven receptions for a career-high 101 yards. He also added one carry for 12 yards.
— He is the first Colts' rookie to have 100 receiving yards in a single game since Donte Moncrief in 2014.
——————
Colts Defense
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with nine (three solo).
• Defensive tackle Grover Stewart registered five tackles (three solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.
• Defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry accumulated four tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
— Autry has three consecutive games with at least 1.0 sack.
• Cornerback T.J. Carrie tallied one tackle and tied his single-game career-high in passes defensed (two). He also scored a touchdown on a blocked punt.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Indianapolis recorded a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown.
— It was the team's first blocked punt returned for a touchdown since Week 13 of 2010.
— The touchdown marked Indianapolis' fifth defensive or special teams touchdown this season, which is the most in the NFL.
• Linebacker E.J. Speed blocked a punt in the third quarter and T.J. Carrie returned it for a touchdown.
— It was the Colts first blocked punt since Week 16 of 2017.
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 2-of-2 field goals and three extra points for nine total points.
— He has now converted 12 consecutive field goals.
——————
See all the action on the field at Nissan Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans for Thursday Night Football.