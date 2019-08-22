Colts Look Forward To Hasselbeck and McAfee On Thursday Nights

"He comes from a notable football family. He has a very bald head. He's a very nice man. He's a family man. He's got a bunch of kids. He's been in the media. He's kind of been prepped for the media forever," he said. "But I think the thing I respect most about Matt is his work ethic, which I think he respects about me. I've learned so much about football from him and I think it's going to be a nice good cop - bad cop situation in there. I think our chemistry is going to shine."