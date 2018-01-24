Like The Colts, City Barbeque Is A Family Business That Gives Back

John Williamson grew up near Muncie, moved to Noblesville, and was working as a teacher when his true calling came.

"Ten years ago, my wife read me an article about freegans who get food out of trash cans, but they're not homeless. That kind of drove me crazy. I really didn't see why that food should be going to those folks. So I went out and did some investigating and there were, in fact, some places that were throwing away food," he said.

He decided to do something about it.

"My wife and I started to pick it up one day a week and take the food to a food pantry. And then we got friends involved and friends got their friends involved and we got other restaurants involved and suddenly, within about a year, it was my full-time job."

And that's how Food Rescue was born.

"This program is not a food donation program, it's a food waste diversion program," said Williamson. "When people ask me what I do, I say, 'We connect restaurants and schools with food pantries.' It's very generic. But what we're really doing is we're empowering children to solve the food waste crisis in America."