Le'Raven Clark Is Building A Career – And Furniture On The Side

Growing up in Rockdale, Texas with five older sisters, at times Colts rookie tackle Le'Raven Clark needed an escape. So, he did what any handy nine-year-old boy would do – he built himself a tree house.

"That was my little campout, where I'd go run away from the house. Just hang out in the tree when I wanted to get out of the house, get tired of listening to my sisters," he says.

Whether it was inherited or something he picked up coming from a long line of tradesmen, working with his hands came natural to Clark.

"My great grandfather was a blacksmith, my granddad was a welder. My dad was a carpenter by trade. They were good with their hands and crafty. It was kind of an interest of mine just growing up in that culture, I'd say."