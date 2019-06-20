Kenny Moore On Saving The Dog That Saved Its Owner: "It Was Up To Me." 

One day, while walking Downtown Indianapolis, Chica spotted something and took off.

"It was about a 300 meter chase when she broke free and started running. It seemed like she was chasing a squirrel, but all I could really see were the cars going in front of her path."

One of those cars belonged to Colts cornerback Kenny Moore, who was on his way back from a community event.

"I had just finished giving out turkeys at Lucas Oil Stadium my rookie year. I was driving home," he said. "I was at a light. I was doing what I always do - singing in the car and as soon as the light turned green, this car floors it, a dog runs out and the car runs over it. You could just hear the dog crying. It was awful. I froze up. I stopped the car. I was like, 'I know someone else is going to stop to check on the dog.' But the traffic kept going. It was up to me."

With a broken pelvis, Chica couldn't use her back legs and Moore was worried she would get hit by another car. At that point, Dickson ran up.

"I was in such shock. I didn't know where to go or what to do," he said. "I was just holding Chica while in tears and Kenny just drove up behind me, jumped out of the car, and offered to take me to the hospital."

Chica needed help fast. And Moore knew it.

"I'm just like, 'Get in the truck. Let's go!' I didn't know anything about Indy, I didn't know where to go - but luckily, we've got smartphones," he said.

The first vet couldn't treat Chica, but referred them to one who could.

By then, Moore was committed.

"I was like, 'I am going to get this dog to a vet. You just let me know where I need to go and I'm going.'"

Meanwhile, the clock was ticking and every minute counted.

"I wanted to just call my mom before I did anything else, but I couldn't. It was all on me," said Moore. "I was speeding on 65 South and every bump I rolled over, the dog got louder. I felt like I wasn't making the situation any better, but I had to do what I had to do."

Two strangers brought together by fate, the only thing Dickson knew about Moore was that he was in the right place at the right time and had the heart to stop and help.

"By the end of the car ride, we had a short conversation. He said, 'So, you go to school around here?' And I said, 'Yeah, I go to culinary school and I work a job as a cook.' And I said, 'What about you?' And he said, 'I play for the Indianapolis Colts.' That was kind of mind blowing to me."

Moore knew little more about Dickson.

"He just kept thanking me and he kept saying that the dog had saved his life. I didn't know what was going on," he said. "I was just like, 'Max, I got you.'"

When they arrived at the next vet, Kenny could see the connection between Dickson and Chica.

"They came out with a stretcher. Chica didn't want to leave Max and vice versa."

Moore didn't want to leave either.

"I wanted to stay at the hospital and wait, but he was like, 'I'm sure there's something else you need to do. I'll figure it out. I'll give you a call later and let you know how everything goes.'"

Moore waited on pins and needles, contemplating what he calls "the craziest thing that has ever happened to me."