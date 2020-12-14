By The Numbers: Colts 44, Raiders 27

• The Indianapolis offense converted 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) third downs, tallied 456 total net yards, 212 rushing yards, didn't allow a sack and didn't commit a turnover. They also punted only one time.

— The team's 72.7 percent third-down conversion rate was the team's best mark since Week 11 of 2010 (78.6 percent).

— It was the team's highest net yards total since Week 8 of 2018.

— It was Indianapolis' most rushing yards this season and the most since Week 16 of 2019.

— It was the Colts' sixth game with no giveaways this season.

— Today marked the third game this season the Colts did not allow a sack.

• Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 19-of-28 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns for a 118.8 passer rating.

• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 20 carries for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and also added two receptions for 15 yards.

— With his first 120 scrimmage yards, he became only the fourth Colt to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in their first 12 games, joining Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Joseph Addai.

— His 150 rushing yards are the third-most by an NFL rookie in a single game this season and the most by a Colts rookie since Joseph Addai in 2006 (171).

— He is now one of four rookies this season to have multiple 100-yard rushing games (James Robinson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Antonio Gibson) and is the first Colts rookie to have multiple 100-yard rushing games since Joseph Addai (2006).

— He is the first Colts rookie to have multiple rushing touchdowns in the same game since Andrew Luck in 2012 and he is the first Colts rookie running back since Javarris James in 2010.