By The Numbers: Colts 44, Raiders 27

LAS VEGAS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Indianapolis Colts improved to 9-4 following a win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, 44-27. It was the team's fourth consecutive road win.
• Indianapolis scored its most points in a single game since Week 13 of 2014 (49).
——————
Colts Offense
• The Colts scored a field goal on their opening drive. They now have compiled 45 points on opening drives this season.
— Entering today, the team ranked third for the most points scored on opening drives.
• The Indianapolis offense converted 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) third downs, tallied 456 total net yards, 212 rushing yards, didn't allow a sack and didn't commit a turnover. They also punted only one time.
— The team's 72.7 percent third-down conversion rate was the team's best mark since Week 11 of 2010 (78.6 percent).
— It was the team's highest net yards total since Week 8 of 2018.
— It was Indianapolis' most rushing yards this season and the most since Week 16 of 2019.
— It was the Colts' sixth game with no giveaways this season.
— Today marked the third game this season the Colts did not allow a sack.
• Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 19-of-28 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns for a 118.8 passer rating.
• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 20 carries for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and also added two receptions for 15 yards.
— With his first 120 scrimmage yards, he became only the fourth Colt to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in their first 12 games, joining Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Joseph Addai.
— His 150 rushing yards are the third-most by an NFL rookie in a single game this season and the most by a Colts rookie since Joseph Addai in 2006 (171).
— He is now one of four rookies this season to have multiple 100-yard rushing games (James Robinson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Antonio Gibson) and is the first Colts rookie to have multiple 100-yard rushing games since Joseph Addai (2006).
— He is the first Colts rookie to have multiple rushing touchdowns in the same game since Andrew Luck in 2012 and he is the first Colts rookie running back since Javarris James in 2010.
— His 62-yard rushing touchdown was the team's longest play from scrimmage this season and the team's longest since Week 1 of 2019.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving for the third consecutive week with five receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
— He passed Lenny Moore (48) for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
— He also passed Joseph Addai (48) and tied Jimmy Orr (50) for the ninth-most total touchdowns in team history.
— It was his third consecutive game with a touchdown reception. The last time he had three consecutive games with a touchdown reception were Weeks 1-3 of 2019.
— It was his 11th-career game of two-or-more touchdowns and his first since Week 1 of 2019.
——————
Colts Defense
• The Colts' defense tallied two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one fumble recovery and only allowed 79 rushing yards.
— It was the team's fourth interception returned for a touchdown this season, which leads the NFL. It ties for the most in a single season in team history and is only the eighth time the team has accomplished the feat.
— The four interceptions returned for touchdowns are the most by an NFL team since 2018 (Chicago).
— It was the fourth-fewest rushing yards allowed by Indianapolis this season and the fourth time the team has held an opponent to under 80 rushing yards.
• Cornerback Kenny Moore II accumulated five solo tackles, one pass defensed, a one-handed interception and his third-career forced fumble.
— It was his second consecutive game with an interception. He is the second Colt to accomplish the feat this year (T.J. Carrie).
• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 11 (eight solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.
— It was his fifth game of the season with 10-or-more tackles and the 19th of his career.
• Safety Khari Willis tallied six tackles (five solo), two passes defensed and one interception returned for a touchdown.
— Indianapolis now has had four different players return interceptions for touchdowns this season (T.J. Carrie, Kenny Moore II and Xavier Rhodes).
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted three field goals and five extra points for 14 total points.
— He passed Raul Allegre (112) for the most points by a rookie in franchise history.
— With his three field goals made, he tied Mike Vanderjagt (27) for the second-most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.
• Safety George Odum tallied one special teams stop. Entering today, he led the league in special teams tackles and currently has 17 on the season.
——————
See all the action on the field at Allegiant Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.