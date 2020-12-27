By The Numbers: Steelers 28, Colts 24

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2020 Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Dec 27, 2020 at 05:50 PM
Colts Team Notes

• The Indianapolis Colts fell to 10-5 following a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, 28-24.

Colts Offense

• The Colts scored a touchdown on their opening drive and now have compiled 59 points on opening drives this season, which is the most by the team since at least 1995. Indianapolis has scored on their opening drive in five consecutive games. It was also the first opening drive touchdown Pittsburgh has allowed all season.

• Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 22-of-35 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

— With the start, he passed Tony Gonzalez (238) and tied London Fletcher (239) for the seventh-most games started in NFL history.

— He tied Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history.

— With his first 265 passing yards, he reached 4,000 on the season and tied Tom Brady and Drew Brees (12 seasons) for the second-most seasons with 4,000 passing yards.

• Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

— He tallied a touchdown for the fourth-consecutive game (five rushing, one receiving).

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded three receptions for 60 yards.

— He passed Raymond Berry (9,275) for the third-most receiving yards in team history.

— He has now had at least 60 receiving yards in five consecutive games and is only the 11th NFL player to accomplish the feat this season.

• Wide receiver Zach Pascal led the team in receiving with 64 yards on three receptions with one touchdown.

— It was his second consecutive game with a receiving touchdown, which marks the first time he has accomplished that feat in his career.

• Running back Nyheim Hines registered eight carries for 44 yards as well as five receptions for 20 yards. He also added three punt returns for 63 yards (21.0 avg.).

— He passed Marshall Faulk (164) for the most receptions by a Colts running back and the fifth-most by a Colts player in their first three seasons.

Colts Defense

• The Colts only allowed 73 total net yards in the first half. It is the second-fewest first half yards allowed by the team this season (Baltimore, 55).

• The Colts defense only allowed four rushing yards in the first half. They are the only team to allow five-or-fewer rushing yards in the first half in multiple games this season.

• Indianapolis allowed 20 total rushing yards. It is only the sixth time in franchise history that the team has allowed 20-or-less rushing yards in a single game and it was the team's fewest allowed since 2007.

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 10 (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.

— He passed Duane Bickett (398) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.

— He reached 400 tackles for his career. Since 1987, he becomes just the 10th player in NFL history to reach 400 career tackles in their first three seasons and he tied Patrick Willis (41 games) as the second-fastest to do so (fastest by Luke Kuechly – 39 games).

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie accumulated a season-high six tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and one special teams stop.

• Safety Khari Willis recorded five tackles (three solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, his second-career sack, one pass defensed and a special teams stop.

Colts Special Teams

• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted one field goal and three extra points for six total points.

— With four points, he tied Adam Vinatieri (129 in 2010) for the sixth-most single-season points in franchise history.

• Safety George Odum registered one special teams stop. Entering today, he led the league in special teams tackles and currently has 19 on the season.

— It is his fourth consecutive game with at least one special teams stop. He is one of six players in the NFL this season to do so.

