By The Numbers: Steelers 28, Colts 24

Colts Defense

• The Colts only allowed 73 total net yards in the first half. It is the second-fewest first half yards allowed by the team this season (Baltimore, 55).

• The Colts defense only allowed four rushing yards in the first half. They are the only team to allow five-or-fewer rushing yards in the first half in multiple games this season.

• Indianapolis allowed 20 total rushing yards. It is only the sixth time in franchise history that the team has allowed 20-or-less rushing yards in a single game and it was the team's fewest allowed since 2007.

• Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 10 (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.

— He passed Duane Bickett (398) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.

— He reached 400 tackles for his career. Since 1987, he becomes just the 10th player in NFL history to reach 400 career tackles in their first three seasons and he tied Patrick Willis (41 games) as the second-fastest to do so (fastest by Luke Kuechly – 39 games).

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie accumulated a season-high six tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and one special teams stop.