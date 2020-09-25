2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jets, Week 3

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to get on a roll.

After a dominating performance to earn their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) next play host to the New York Jets (0-2) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

While the Colts' 2020 season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was certainly disappointing, the team showed its resiliency last week against the Vikings. Indy was the aggressor on offense (utilizing a punishing rushing attack) and on defense (forcing three takeaways, all interceptions, as well as a safety), while the special teams unit had a flawless afternoon (6-for-6 in the kicking game for Rodrigo Blankenship, including 4-of-4 field goals).

The Jets, meanwhile, fell flat in their 31-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York had a particularly tough time stopping San Francisco's rushing attack, which logged 182 yards in all an averaged 6.3 yards per carry. The Jets were also limited to just 5-of-14 conversions on third down, and were unable to reach the end zone on two trips inside the red zone.