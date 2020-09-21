Injury Updates: Parris Campbell To Miss Time, Malik Hooker Out For Season, Rock Ya-Sin's Immediate Status Unknown

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today gave updates on several injured or sick players, including wide receiver Parris Campbell, safety Malik Hooker, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Matthew Adams.

Sep 21, 2020 at 04:48 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

092020_min-ind-hooker-secondary
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday was one of those days in which injuries — for whatever reason — seemed to be running rampant across the NFL, and the Indianapolis Colts, unfortunately, weren't spared of their share.

Head coach Frank Reich today gave updates on several injured (or sick) players, including wide receiver Parris Campbell, safety Malik Hooker, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Matthew Adams:

» Campbell suffered a knee injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium, and did not return. Reich confirmed today the second-year wide receiver suffered injuries to his MCL and PCL, and while Campbell is "going to miss some time," it's not yet known exactly how long he's expected to be out. "We're going to just continue to evaluate his injury, really to make the determination on his status," Reich said. "So we'll leave that up to the doctors. Not sure if he's going to need a procedure yet. We'll defer to our doctors and training staff there." Others at the wide receiver position who got added reps in Sunday's game with Campbell out included Daurice Fountain and Ashton Dulin, while Dezmon Patmon, who was inactive against the Vikings, is also on the 53-man roster. DeMichael Harris, who like Campbell also plays in the slot, is also an option on the Colts' practice squad.

» Hooker will miss the rest of the season after suffering an Achilles injury in the first half of Sunday's game. The fourth-year safety was seen limping towards the locker room just before halftime, and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the ballgame. "I just talked to Malik a little bit ago. Feel awful for him," Reich said. "He had a great offseason and was playing well in many respects, so tough news for him, but believe me, Malik's best football is ahead of him and hopefully he'll go through this recovery very quickly." With Hooker out on Sunday, the Colts mostly turned to rookie Julian Blackmon, who was making his NFL debut after working his way back from December ACL surgery after suffering a knee injury during his final game at Utah. The third-round pick played 34 defensive snaps in all, and finished with two tackles and two passes defensed, one of which was tipped to fellow safety Khari Willis for an interception. Others at the safety position moving forward for the Colts include George Odum and Tavon Wilson.

» Ya-Sin on Sunday was a last-minute addition to the Colts' inactives list after he was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a stomach illness. While Reich confirmed today that Ya-Sin has since been released from the hospital, the second-year cornerback's immediate status for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets is unknown at this time. "After being evaluated at the hospital yesterday, Rock was diagnosed with a non-football-related illness," Reich said. "Not going to go into the details of that right now, but it's too early to tell what his status will be for this week."

» Adams exited Sunday's game against the Vikings in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury on a Nyheim Hines punt return play, and didn't return. Reich said today the team will "continue to monitor" the third-year linebacker's status. Adams is a key backup and special teams contributor for the Colts; others at the linebacker position who could see added opportunities are Zaire Franklin, Jordan Glasgow and E.J. Speed.

Related Content

After Strong Debut, Julian Blackmon Facing Larger Role At Safety
news

After Strong Debut, Julian Blackmon Facing Larger Role At Safety

Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Julian Blackmon on Sunday made his NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings, about 9 1/2 months after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate game. The loss of starter Malik Hooker, plus Blackmon's strong performance, could mean a larger role for the Utah product moving forward.
Five Things Learned: Colts-Vikings (2020, Week 2)
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Vikings (2020, Week 2)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings? Here are Five Things Learned.
Jonathan Taylor, Mo Alie-Cox Prove More Than Capable As New Starters
news

Jonathan Taylor, Mo Alie-Cox Prove More Than Capable As New Starters

Whether it was running back Jonathan Taylor replacing Marlon Mack or tight end Mo Alie-Cox filling in for Jack Doyle, both youngsters thrived Sunday in starting roles for the Indianapolis Colts' offense in their 28-11 Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
By The Numbers: Colts 28, Vikings 11
news

By The Numbers: Colts 28, Vikings 11

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Respond With All-Around Domination Against Vikings
news

Colts Respond With All-Around Domination Against Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn't have the effort they wanted from their offense, defense or special teams in their Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Sunday's 2020 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings was a completely different story for the Colts, who bullied their way to a 28-11 victory to even their record at 1-1.
Colts To 'Wait And See' On Injuries To Parris Campbell, Malik Hooker
news

Colts To 'Wait And See' On Injuries To Parris Campbell, Malik Hooker

The Indianapolis Colts today saw two key players, one on each side of the ball, get knocked out of their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in wide receiver Parris Campbell (knee) and safety Malik Hooker (Achilles).
Colts Solid All-Around In 28-11 Victory Over Vikings
news

Colts Solid All-Around In 28-11 Victory Over Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 1-1 on the year Sunday with their dominating 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is some instant analysis and highlights from the matchup.
Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. Active Against Vikings; Rock Ya-Sin Inactive
news

Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. Active Against Vikings; Rock Ya-Sin Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list for today's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, and two wide receiver labeled as questionable heading in, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr., are active, while cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is inactive.
#MINvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 2)
news

#MINvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 2)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2

A week into the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts will already make a change at the running back position, as rookie Jonathan Taylor takes over as the starter after a season-ending Achilles injury to veteran Marlon Mack. What's the ripple effect of that change from a fantasy football perspective? Here's the Week 2 fantasy preview.
Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Vikings Before Week 2 Matchup
news

Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Vikings Before Week 2 Matchup

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. What did Reich have to say about Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai's opportunity at tight end, correcting the mistakes from Week 1, Jonathan Taylor's first start and more?

Advertising