Injury Updates: Parris Campbell To Miss Time, Malik Hooker Out For Season, Rock Ya-Sin's Immediate Status Unknown

» Campbell suffered a knee injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium, and did not return. Reich confirmed today the second-year wide receiver suffered injuries to his MCL and PCL, and while Campbell is "going to miss some time," it's not yet known exactly how long he's expected to be out. "We're going to just continue to evaluate his injury, really to make the determination on his status," Reich said. "So we'll leave that up to the doctors. Not sure if he's going to need a procedure yet. We'll defer to our doctors and training staff there." Others at the wide receiver position who got added reps in Sunday's game with Campbell out included Daurice Fountain and Ashton Dulin, while Dezmon Patmon, who was inactive against the Vikings, is also on the 53-man roster. DeMichael Harris, who like Campbell also plays in the slot, is also an option on the Colts' practice squad.

» Hooker will miss the rest of the season after suffering an Achilles injury in the first half of Sunday's game. The fourth-year safety was seen limping towards the locker room just before halftime, and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the ballgame. "I just talked to Malik a little bit ago. Feel awful for him," Reich said. "He had a great offseason and was playing well in many respects, so tough news for him, but believe me, Malik's best football is ahead of him and hopefully he'll go through this recovery very quickly." With Hooker out on Sunday, the Colts mostly turned to rookie Julian Blackmon, who was making his NFL debut after working his way back from December ACL surgery after suffering a knee injury during his final game at Utah. The third-round pick played 34 defensive snaps in all, and finished with two tackles and two passes defensed, one of which was tipped to fellow safety Khari Willis for an interception. Others at the safety position moving forward for the Colts include George Odum and Tavon Wilson.

» Ya-Sin on Sunday was a last-minute addition to the Colts' inactives list after he was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a stomach illness. While Reich confirmed today that Ya-Sin has since been released from the hospital, the second-year cornerback's immediate status for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets is unknown at this time. "After being evaluated at the hospital yesterday, Rock was diagnosed with a non-football-related illness," Reich said. "Not going to go into the details of that right now, but it's too early to tell what his status will be for this week."