Nick Sirianni On Replacing Parris Campbell, Confidence In Mo Alie-Cox, More Touches For Nyheim Hines

» The Colts won't turn to just one player to replace what's lost in the slot with Parris Campbell out: The excitement level for Parris Campbell entering the season was through the roof for the Colts, who caught just enough glimpses at his playmaking ability in what turned out to be an injury-plagued rookie season last year that they couldn't wait to get him back and fully healthy entering Year 2. That excitement only grew after a Week 1 performance by Campbell that included six receptions for 71 yards, as well as one rushing attempt for nine yards.

But the injury bug would strike once again early in last Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, as Campbell, at the end of a seven-yard run play along the sideline, would injure the MCL and PCL in his left knee.

Head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Campbell, who was placed on injured reserve today, isn't necessarily done for the season, but that any evaluations on his potential playing status would have to be made down the road. So for now, the Colts have to once again move on without the electric Campbell in their lineup, and Sirianni said it's not just going to come down to one player taking on his role.

"I don't think when you lose a player like Parris – an explosive guy like Parris – it's never just a, 'This guy goes in for him,'" Sirianni said. "Yes, Zach (Pascal) is playing the 'F', but it's who does what well? Can Nyheim (Hines) do some stuff in the slot? Yes. Can our tight ends do some things in the slot? Yes. Can T.Y. (Hilton) do some things in the slot? Absolutely. Can Michael Pittman do some things in the slot? Absolutely."

Sirianni said for now, Pascal will be labeled as the Colts' primary slot receiver, but he's counting on a group effort to make plays out of that spot.

"Zach might get his letter as far as, 'Hey, he's the slot receiver.' We call it the 'F.' He gets the 'F' tag, but it's a by-committee thing," Sirianni said. "Zach will do a great job and everyone just has to do their share to pick up the slack when we lost Parris."

» Sirianni gained even more confidence in Mo Alie-Cox last Sunday, and he didn't think that was possible heading into the game: When it was apparent starter (and two-time Pro Bowler) Jack Doyle wasn't going to be able to play in last Sunday's game against the Vikings as he worked his way through knee and ankle injuries, the Colts immediately turned to Mo Alie-Cox to pick up the slack at the tight end position.

It's not like he's a complete newcomer to the team — this is his third full-time NFL season after entering the league brand new to football in 2017 following a standout basketball career at VCU — but Alie-Cox, to this point, had never really had to take on a full starter's load in any one game, thanks to guys like Doyle and former Colts tight end Eric Ebron's presence in the lineup.

Sirianni, Reich and quarterback Philip Rivers entered last Sunday's Vikings matchup with tons of confidence in Alie-Cox's ability to step in and produce, and that's exactly what he did, to the tune of five receptions for 111 yards — both single-game career-highs.

Stock up: Alie-Cox.