2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 3

» Julian Blackmon, safety: Blackmon, the Colts' 2020 third-round (85th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, made his NFL debut in last Sunday's Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium, finishing with two tackles and two passes defensed, one of which he tipped to fellow safety Khari Willis for an interception. Blackmon played 37 snaps in all, including 34 on defense (31 at free safety, two in the box and one lined up in the slot) and three on the kick coverage units.

» Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker: Blankenship, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, connected on all six of his kick attempts in last Sunday's win over the Vikings, including four field goals (from 28, 38, 38 and 44 yards, respectively) and both extra-point tries; his four field goals tied for the second most by a rookie in a single game in Colts franchise history. On the season, Blankenship has made 6-of-7 field goals and all four extra-point attempts.

» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Vikings for a second straight week.

» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played 18 snaps, all on special teams, in last Sunday's Week 2 victory over the Vikings, earning his first-career special teams tackle on the game's opening kickoff. Glasgow this season has played 37 total snaps, all on special teams: 12 on the kickoff coverage, nine on the kickoff return, eight on the punt return, six on the field goal/extra point block and two on the punt coverage units, respectively.

» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Vikings for a second straight week.

» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played eight offensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 2 win over the Vikings, all of which lined up as an inline tight end. He's played 13 snaps in all through the first two games at that inline tight end spot.

» Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver: Pittman Jr., the Colts' 2020 second-round (34th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, saw his production double from Week 1 to Week 2, as he caught four passes for 37 yards in last Sunday's victory over the Vikings. Pittman Jr. played 67 offensive snaps in all, 65 of which he was lined up wide and two of which lined up in the slot. Pittman Jr., who has six receptions for 47 yards on the season, has played 109 snaps in all; 106 on offense (100 out wide and six in the slot) and three on the kickoff return unit.

» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, had his first defensive action in last Sunday's Week 2 victory over the Vikings, logging 18 snaps out wide at cornerback and earning his first-career tackle. Rodgers played 25 snaps in all, including seven on special teams. He's played 34 total snaps on the season; 18 on defense (wide cornerback) and 16 on special teams, and has one official punt return, which ended in a fair catch.