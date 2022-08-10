Rookie Watch: Updates On Drew Ogletree, Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Eric Johnson II From Colts Training Camp

Ogletree, the 6-foot-5, 260 pound wide-receiver-turned-tight-end the Colts selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has flashed a handful of times over two weeks of training camp practices at Grand Park. He's worked his way into the Colts' tight end rotation with the first-team offense and is "definitely further along," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said, from where he was in OTAs during the spring.

"He has definitely taken a step throughout training camp, is playing very well and you can see why he's taking some first-team reps in there, getting comfortable with Matt," Brady said. "We'll see how it goes, but he's trending definitely up."

Getting those first-team reps – and making plays on them – is boosting Ogletree's confidence as he navigates another jump in competition (he went from playing wide receiver at D-II Findlay to tight end at FCS-level Youngstown State). The next step for Ogletree will be to continue trending up when the Colts kick off their first preseason game of 2022 against the Buffalo Bills. But it's been so far, so good for Ogletree.

"It just seemed like he knew what he was doing right away," head coach Frank Reich said. "There was never any ramp-up time. It just seemed like he fit in right from the start.

"So, now the challenge is to keep getting better from here. You know you come in, you handle it the right way, you look like you belong, but now you have to keep getting better and play winning football, not just play good football. I think Drew is showing that and I'm really happy he is here."

Other notes and observations on the Colts' rookies heading into the preseason opener: