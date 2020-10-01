2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 4

» Julian Blackmon, safety: Blackmon, the Colts' 2020 third-round (85th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, earned his first-career start in last Sunday's Week 3 victory over the New York Jets, finishing with one tackle in 44 total snaps, including 41 on defense (40 at free safety and one lined up in the slot). For the season, Blackmon has three total tackles and two passes defensed, logging 81 snaps in all, including 75 on defense (71 at free safety and two each in the box and in the slot) and six on special teams (five on the kick coverage and one on the field goal/extra point block units).

» Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker: Blankenship, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, connected on two of his three field goal attempts (hitting from 42 and 41 yards, respectively, and missing from 41 yards off the right upright), and nailing all four of his extra-point attempts, a single-game career high, last Sunday in the Week 3 win over the Jets. On the season, Blankenship has made 8-of-10 field goals and all eight extra-point attempts.

» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Jets for a third straight week.

» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played 20 snaps, all on special teams, in last Sunday's Week 3 victory over the Jets, logging a special teams tackle on a second quarter kickoff play. Glasgow this season has played 57 total snaps, all on special teams: 19 on the kick coverage, 13 on the punt return, 12 on the kickoff return, seven on the field goal/extra point block and six on the punt coverage units, respectively.

» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Jets for a third straight week.

» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played eight total snaps, including seven on offense — six at center (late in the game) and one as an inline tight end — and one on the field goal/extra point unit in last Sunday's Week 3 win over the Jets. He's played 21 snaps in all through the first three games, 14 at the inline tight end position, six at center and one on special teams.

» Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver: Pittman Jr., the Colts' 2020 second-round (34th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, had three receptions for 26 yards in Sunday's Week 3 victory against the Jets. He suffered a lower leg injury in the second quarter and was initially ruled questionable to return, but was able to get back onto the field in the third quarter; after the game, however, he would be diagnosed with compartment leg syndrome and underwent surgery, meaning he could miss multiple weeks of action. On the season, Pittman Jr. has nine receptions for 73 yards; he's played 144 total snaps, including 130 lined up out wide, 10 in the slot, one as an inline tight end and three on the kickoff return unit.

» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played 16 total snaps, including 11 on defense, in last Sunday's win over the Jets, finishing with one tackle. He's played 50 total snaps on the season — 29 on defense (wide cornerback), nine on the punt return, seven on the field goal/extra point block, four on the kickoff return and one on the punt coverage units, and has two total tackles on defense and one punt return, which ended in a fair catch.