2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 5

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time for the Week 5 version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.
So, without further ado, here we go (snaps by position provided by Pro Football Focus):
» Julian Blackmon, safety: Blackmon, the Colts' 2020 third-round (85th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, had a solid second-career start last Sunday in the Colts' Week 4 road victory over the Chicago Bears, as he finished with one tackle, his first-career interception and three passes defensed, as he played all 62 defensive snaps on the day. On the year, Blackmon has four tackles, one interception and a team-high-tying five passes defensed; he's played 143 total snaps, 137 of which coming on defense (128 at free safety, six in the box and three lined up in the slot) and six special teams snaps.
» Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker: Blankenship, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, connected on all five of his kick attempts in last Sunday's win over the Bears, including four field goals (from 21, 30, 44, and 30 yards, respectively) and his only extra-point tries, becoming only the third rookie in franchise history to have two games with four or more field goals converted. On the year, Blankenship has connected on 12-of-14 field goals (85.7 percent) and all nine extra-point attempts; his 12 made field goals and 45 points scored are tied for the league lead.
» Ron'Dell Carter, defensive end: Carter, who was signed to the Colts' active roster off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Sept. 30, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Bears.
» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Bears for a fourth straight week.
» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, made a major splash play early in last Sunday's Week 4 victory over the Bears, partially blocking Chicago's punt on its opening drive, which was recovered at the Indy 47-yard line; the Colts would find the end zone six plays later, and wouldn't relinquish the lead the rest of the day. Glasgow also finished with a big tackle on a kickoff return late in the third quarter. On the year, Glasgow is second on the team with three special teams tackles; he's played 76 snaps through four weeks, all on special teams — 25 on the kickoff coverage, 18 on the punt return, 14 on the kickoff return, 11 on the punt coverage and eight on the field goal/extra point block units, respectively.
» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Bears for a fourth straight week.
» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played one offensive snap in last Sunday's Week 4 win over the Bears, lining up as an inline tight end. Pinter has played 21 offensive snaps so far this season, including 15 as an inline tight end and six at center, on top of one special teams snap Week 3 against the New York Jets.
» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, logged 10 total snaps, including seven on defense — five lined up in the slot and two lined up out wide — and three special teams snaps last Sunday in the Week 4 win over the Bears, finishing with one tackle on defense and two kickoff returns for 56 yards (28-yard avg.). On the year, Rodgers has three total tackles, along with two kickoff returns for 56 yards (28 avg.) and one punt return for 12 yards; he's played 60 total snaps, including 36 on defense (31 lined up out wide and five lined up in the slot) and 24 special teams snaps.
» Jonathan Taylor, running back: Taylor, the Colts' 2020 second-round (41st-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, started his third game at running back in last Sunday's win over the Bears, finishing with 17 carries for 68 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and one reception for 11 yards; he played 33 total snaps, including 30 in the backfield and three lined up in the slot. Through four games, Taylor has 65 total carries for 250 yards (3.8 avg.) with two touchdowns, as well as 10 receptions for 90 yards. He's played 132 total offensive snaps, including 123 in the backfield, eight lined up in the slot and one snap lined up out wide.
» Noah Togiai, tight end: Togiai, who went undrafted this year and was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles by the Colts on Sept. 6, was inactive for last Sunday's Week 4 win over the Bears. On the season, Togiai has played in two games and has 58 total snaps to his credit, including 52 on offense and six on special teams.