2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 5

» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Bears for a fourth straight week.

» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, played one offensive snap in last Sunday's Week 4 win over the Bears, lining up as an inline tight end. Pinter has played 21 offensive snaps so far this season, including 15 as an inline tight end and six at center, on top of one special teams snap Week 3 against the New York Jets.

» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, logged 10 total snaps, including seven on defense — five lined up in the slot and two lined up out wide — and three special teams snaps last Sunday in the Week 4 win over the Bears, finishing with one tackle on defense and two kickoff returns for 56 yards (28-yard avg.). On the year, Rodgers has three total tackles, along with two kickoff returns for 56 yards (28 avg.) and one punt return for 12 yards; he's played 60 total snaps, including 36 on defense (31 lined up out wide and five lined up in the slot) and 24 special teams snaps.

» Jonathan Taylor, running back: Taylor, the Colts' 2020 second-round (41st-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, started his third game at running back in last Sunday's win over the Bears, finishing with 17 carries for 68 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and one reception for 11 yards; he played 33 total snaps, including 30 in the backfield and three lined up in the slot. Through four games, Taylor has 65 total carries for 250 yards (3.8 avg.) with two touchdowns, as well as 10 receptions for 90 yards. He's played 132 total offensive snaps, including 123 in the backfield, eight lined up in the slot and one snap lined up out wide.