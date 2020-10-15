2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time for the Week 6 version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.
So, without further ado, here we go (snaps by position provided by Pro Football Focus):
» Julian Blackmon, safety: Blackmon, the Colts' 2020 third-round (85th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, got his third straight start at safety last Sunday in the Colts' Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns; he played 64 defensive snaps and three snaps on special teams, and finished with four tackles. Blackmon briefly left the game in the second quarter with a groin injury but returned later in the period. He lined up at free safety for 57 snaps, was lined up in the box for four snaps, was in the slot for two snaps and out wide for one. On the year, Blackmon has eight total tackles, one interception and five passes defensed; he's played 210 total snaps, including 185 at free safety, 10 in the box, five in the slot and one out wide, as well as nine special teams snaps.
» Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker: Blankenship, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, connected on all five of his kick attempts in last Sunday's loss to the Browns, including three field goals (from 32, 37 and 25 yards, respectively) and two extra-point tries. Blankenship on the season has hit 15-of-17 field goals (88.2 percent) and all 11 extra-point attempts. He's the league leader in both made field goals and points scored (56); his 56 points scored are the second most ever for an NFL rookie through their first five games, and tied for the most by a Colts kicker in the first five weeks of the season.
» Ron'Dell Carter, defensive end: Carter, who was signed to the Colts' active roster off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Sept. 30, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Browns for a second straight week.
» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Browns for a fifth straight week.
» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, had a career-high two special teams tackles, both solo stops, in last Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Browns; he played 22 snaps, all on special teams, which were split between the kick coverage (seven), kick return (seven), field goal/extra point block (six), punt coverage (one) and punt return (one) units, respectively. On the year, Glasgow has five total special teams tackles, which ranks second on the team, as well as a partially-blocked punt. He's played 98 snaps, all on special teams: 32 on the kick coverage, 21 on the kick return, 19 on the punt return, 14 on the field goal/extra point block and 12 on the punt coverage units, respectively.
» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Browns for a fifth straight week.
» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, was active, but did not play in last Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Browns. Pinter has played 21 offensive snaps so far this season, including 15 as an inline tight end and six at center, on top of one special teams snap Week 3 against the New York Jets.
» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, broke out in a big way in last Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Browns, as he returned a third-quarter kickoff 101 yards to the house for his first-career touchdown, becoming the sixth Colts rookie, and the first since Dominic Rhodes in 2001, to notch a kick return TD. Rodgers, in all, had five kickoff returns for 212 yards (42.4 avg.); his 212 kickoff return yards are the third-most by a player in a single game in franchise history. On the season, Rodgers has three tackles on defense, as well as seven kickoff returns for 268 yards (38.3 avg.) and one touchdown, as well as one punt return for 12 yards. Rodgers has played 73 total snaps on the year so far — 31 as a wide cornerback, five lined up in the slot and 14 on the field goal/extra point block, 13 on kick return, nine on punt return and one on the punt coverage units, respectively.
» Jonathan Taylor, running back: Taylor, the Colts' 2020 second-round (41st-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, started his fourth game at running back in last Sunday's loss to the Browns, finishing with 12 carries for 57 yards (4.8 avg.) and a touchdown — a four-yard scoring play in the first quarter — as well as two receptions for 17 yards; he played 31 total offensive snaps, all of which lined up in the backfield. Through five games, Taylor has 77 total carries for 307 yards (4.0 avg.) with three touchdowns, as well as 12 receptions for 107 yards (8.9 avg.). He's played 163 total snaps, including 154 lined up in the backfield, eight lined up in the slot and one lined up out wide.
» Noah Togiai, tight end: Togiai, who went undrafted this year and was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles by the Colts on Sept. 6, was inactive for a second straight week last Sunday against the Browns. On the season, Togiai has played in two games and has 58 total snaps to his credit, including 52 on offense and six on special teams.