2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 6

» Julian Blackmon, safety: Blackmon, the Colts' 2020 third-round (85th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, got his third straight start at safety last Sunday in the Colts' Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns; he played 64 defensive snaps and three snaps on special teams, and finished with four tackles. Blackmon briefly left the game in the second quarter with a groin injury but returned later in the period. He lined up at free safety for 57 snaps, was lined up in the box for four snaps, was in the slot for two snaps and out wide for one. On the year, Blackmon has eight total tackles, one interception and five passes defensed; he's played 210 total snaps, including 185 at free safety, 10 in the box, five in the slot and one out wide, as well as nine special teams snaps.

» Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker: Blankenship, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, connected on all five of his kick attempts in last Sunday's loss to the Browns, including three field goals (from 32, 37 and 25 yards, respectively) and two extra-point tries. Blankenship on the season has hit 15-of-17 field goals (88.2 percent) and all 11 extra-point attempts. He's the league leader in both made field goals and points scored (56); his 56 points scored are the second most ever for an NFL rookie through their first five games, and tied for the most by a Colts kicker in the first five weeks of the season.

» Ron'Dell Carter, defensive end: Carter, who was signed to the Colts' active roster off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Sept. 30, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Browns for a second straight week.

» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Browns for a fifth straight week.

» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, had a career-high two special teams tackles, both solo stops, in last Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Browns; he played 22 snaps, all on special teams, which were split between the kick coverage (seven), kick return (seven), field goal/extra point block (six), punt coverage (one) and punt return (one) units, respectively. On the year, Glasgow has five total special teams tackles, which ranks second on the team, as well as a partially-blocked punt. He's played 98 snaps, all on special teams: 32 on the kick coverage, 21 on the kick return, 19 on the punt return, 14 on the field goal/extra point block and 12 on the punt coverage units, respectively.

» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Browns for a fifth straight week.