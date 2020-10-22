2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Bye Week Review

» Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker: Blankenship, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, connected on all five of his kick attempts in last Sunday's win over the Bengals, including one field goal (from 40 yards) and all four extra-point tries. Blankenship on the season has hit 16-of-18 field goals (88.9 percent) and all 15 extra-point attempts. He's tied for the league lead in made field goals, and has a four-point lead over Baltimore's Justin Tucker (59) for the league lead in that category. Blankenship's 63 points are tied for the fourth most by a player in their first six NFL games in NFL history, while his 16 made field goals are tied for the fifth most in the first six games, according to stathead.com.

» Ron'Dell Carter, defensive end: Carter, who was signed to the Colts' active roster off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Sept. 30, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Bengals for a third straight week.

» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Bengals for a sixth straight week.

» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, logged 17 snaps, all on special teams, in last Sunday's Week 6 victory over the Bengals; he played six snaps each on the kick coverage and return units, three snaps on the punt coverage and two snaps on the punt return units, respectively. On the season, Glasgow has five total special teams tackles, which is tied with Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool for the NFL lead among all rookies, and are the second most on the team behind George Odum's nine; Glasgow also has a partially-blocked punt. He's played 115 snaps, all on special teams: 38 on the kick coverage, 27 on the kick return, 21 on the punt return, 15 on the punt coverage and 14 on the field goal/extra point block units, respectively.

» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Bengals for a fifth straight week.

» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, was active, but did not play in last Sunday's Week 6 win over the Bengals. Pinter has played 21 offensive snaps so far this season, including 15 as an inline tight end and six at center, on top of one special teams snap Week 3 against the New York Jets.

» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, officially had one kickoff return for 25 yards in last Sunday's Week 6 win over the Bengals. He played 14 total snaps, all on special teams. Rodgers has played in six games total this season, and has three tackles on defense, as well as eight kickoff returns for 293 total yards (36.6 avg.) with one touchdown, as well as one punt return for 12 yards. Rodgers is one of two players in the NFL with a kickoff return touchdown this season, and his 36.6 average on kickoff returns ranks first in the NFL. Rodgers has played 87 total snaps on the year, including 31 lined up out wide at cornerback and five in the slot, as well as 20 on the field goal/extra point block, 19 on the kick return, 11 on the punt return and one on the punt coverage units, respectively.