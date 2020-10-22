2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Bye Week Review

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time for the bye week version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster through the first six games of the season.
So, without further ado, here we go (snaps by position provided by Pro Football Focus):
» Julian Blackmon, safety: Blackmon, the Colts' 2020 third-round (85th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, got his fourth straight start at safety last Sunday in the Colts' Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, picking off quarterback Joe Burrow at the Indianapolis 19-yard line to seal the game with 46 seconds left. Blackmon played all 73 defensive snaps on the day and finished with two tackles, one interception and one pass defensed. In five games with four starts in all, Blackmon has 10 total tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed; he ranks tied for first among all NFL rookies in interceptions and is first in passes defensed. He's played 283 total snaps on the year, including 250 at free safety, 17 lined up in the box, six in the slot and one out wide; he's also played nine special teams snaps.
» Rodrigo Blankenship, kicker: Blankenship, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, connected on all five of his kick attempts in last Sunday's win over the Bengals, including one field goal (from 40 yards) and all four extra-point tries. Blankenship on the season has hit 16-of-18 field goals (88.9 percent) and all 15 extra-point attempts. He's tied for the league lead in made field goals, and has a four-point lead over Baltimore's Justin Tucker (59) for the league lead in that category. Blankenship's 63 points are tied for the fourth most by a player in their first six NFL games in NFL history, while his 16 made field goals are tied for the fifth most in the first six games, according to stathead.com.
» Ron'Dell Carter, defensive end: Carter, who was signed to the Colts' active roster off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Sept. 30, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Bengals for a third straight week.
» Jacob Eason, quarterback: Eason, the Colts' 2020 fourth-round (122nd-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Bengals for a sixth straight week.
» Jordan Glasgow, linebacker: Glasgow, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, logged 17 snaps, all on special teams, in last Sunday's Week 6 victory over the Bengals; he played six snaps each on the kick coverage and return units, three snaps on the punt coverage and two snaps on the punt return units, respectively. On the season, Glasgow has five total special teams tackles, which is tied with Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool for the NFL lead among all rookies, and are the second most on the team behind George Odum's nine; Glasgow also has a partially-blocked punt. He's played 115 snaps, all on special teams: 38 on the kick coverage, 27 on the kick return, 21 on the punt return, 15 on the punt coverage and 14 on the field goal/extra point block units, respectively.
» Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver: Patmon, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (212th-overall) selection in this year's NFL Draft, was inactive in last Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Bengals for a fifth straight week.
» Danny Pinter, guard: Pinter, the Colts' 2020 fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, was active, but did not play in last Sunday's Week 6 win over the Bengals. Pinter has played 21 offensive snaps so far this season, including 15 as an inline tight end and six at center, on top of one special teams snap Week 3 against the New York Jets.
» Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback: Rodgers, the Colts' 2020 sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, officially had one kickoff return for 25 yards in last Sunday's Week 6 win over the Bengals. He played 14 total snaps, all on special teams. Rodgers has played in six games total this season, and has three tackles on defense, as well as eight kickoff returns for 293 total yards (36.6 avg.) with one touchdown, as well as one punt return for 12 yards. Rodgers is one of two players in the NFL with a kickoff return touchdown this season, and his 36.6 average on kickoff returns ranks first in the NFL. Rodgers has played 87 total snaps on the year, including 31 lined up out wide at cornerback and five in the slot, as well as 20 on the field goal/extra point block, 19 on the kick return, 11 on the punt return and one on the punt coverage units, respectively.
» Jonathan Taylor, running back: Taylor, the Colts' 2020 second-round (41st-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, started his fifth game at running back in last Sunday's win over the Bengals, finishing with 12 carries for 60 yards (5.0 avg.) and four receptions for 55 yards (13.8 avg.), for a career-best 115 total yards from scrimmage. Through six games, Taylor has 89 rushing attempts for 367 yards (4.1 avg.) and three touchdowns, as well as 16 receptions for 162 yards; among NFL rookies, Taylor ranks second in carries and rushing yards and tied for first in rushing touchdowns, while his 529 yards from scrimmage ranks fourth among all first-year players. Taylor has played 200 total snaps on the year, including 190 lined up in the backfield, nine lined up in the slot and one lined up out wide.
» Noah Togiai, tight end: Togiai, who went undrafted this year and was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles by the Colts on Sept. 6, appeared in his third game of the season in last Sunday's Week 6 win over the Bengals, logging four offensive snaps. On the season, Togiai has has 62 total snaps to his credit, including 56 on offense and six on special teams.
——————
Other rookies
» Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver: Pittman Jr. , the Colts' 2020 second-round (34th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve with a lower leg injury on Oct. 3; he is expected to return to the active roster later in the year. He has played in three total games with one start, and has nine receptions for 73 yards; he's played 144 total snaps in all, including 130 lined up wide, 10 in the slot and one inline, as well as three special teams snaps.
» Farrod Green, tight end: Green, who is currently on the Colts' practice squad, went undrafted this year and was signed by the Colts on April 29. He has appeared in one game this year — Indy's Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings; he played six total snaps in his NFL debut, including three lined up in the backfield, one inline, one in the slot and one on the kick return unit.
» DeMichael Harris, wide receiver: Harris, who is currently on the Colts' practice squad, went undrafted this year and was signed by the Colts on April 29. He made his NFL debut in last Sunday's Week 6 win over the Bengals, logging three receptions for 29 yards (9.7 avg.); he played 18 snaps in all, including 10 lined up in the slot, two out wide and six on the kick coverage unit.