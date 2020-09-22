Bubba Ventrone: Rodrigo Blankenship 'Probably The Most Unique Guy That I've Coached'

» The Colts' punt unit, led by Rigoberto Sanchez, isn't afraid to try to pin its opponents deep in its their own territory: With 6:09 left in the second quarter of last Sunday's game against the Vikings, the Colts were forced to punt from their own 41-yard line. Rigoberto Sanchez nailed a high, arcing punt close to the goal line; the ball took a terrific Colts-friendly bounce, and long snapper Luke Rhodes was able to hustle to make a nifty play to keep it out of the end zone, where it was downed by George Odum at the 2-yard line.

Four plays later, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked in the end zone by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for a safety, extending the Colts' lead to 9-3.

Those efforts go hand-in-hand, and it's why Ventrone has all the confidence in the world in his guys to execute and set up the opposing offenses with as much field to cover as possible instead of just always going for the fair catch or the touchback — although those opportunities also are favorable at times, as well.

"I've always felt like – being a coverage player in the NFL when I was playing – you don't get good at covering kicks unless you cover them. To a degree, there are times where we want to be able to force returns and see what we have because at some point, the weather is going to be a factor and you're not going to be able to just kick a touchback every single time," Ventrone said. "Even if you're trying to kick a touchback at times, you may not be able to get the ball out of the end zone or you may have a mis-hit or get under the ball. In that regard you have to be prepared to be able to cover. There are times in the game where you want them forced. There are times in the game where you're not looking to force. It's really just dictated on how the game is going and how confident you feel in your personnel.

"I think that we've done both here," Ventrone continued. "There are times where we're going to kick to force returns. There are times where ideally, you don't want to force returns, but I'm always going to play to the situation in the game and to my personnel."

» Nyheim Hines just keeps improving as a punt returner: The whole league was put on notice Week 16 last year, when Nyheim Hines returned not one, but two punts for touchdowns in the Colts' victory over the Carolina Panthers. Heck, he almost returned a third to the house in that game.

Hines took over punt returner duties in Week 12 after a season-ending injury to Chester Rogers, and ended up having an insane 31.2-yard average on nine total returns last year.

After a shaky start to his career as a returner — some muffs and miscues during the preseason his rookie year led to the Colts looking elsewhere at the position — Hines put in the work, and had the production, to earn the job moving forward.

Through two games this season, Hines has four punt returns for 40 yards; his 10-yards-per-return average in most seasons would once again rank among the best in the league if it holds up.

Ventrone said he's noticed Hines' confidence growing with each opportunity as a returner, which is a huge benefit to the team — and the field position battle — as a whole.

"I think he has actually improved his decision making quite a bit," Ventrone said. "I think Nyheim has done a good job of prepping and studying the punters that we're going against and then I think he trusts his teammates that they are going to do their job to secure him on the catch.