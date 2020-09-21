Five Things Learned: Colts-Vikings (2020, Week 2)

» DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE: Simply put, the execution and communication — or lack thereof — by the Colts' defense Week 1 against the Jaguars left everyone with a sour taste in their mouths. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II had his way dinking and dunking down the field, completing 19-of-20 passes with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and the couple times he did throw down the field, a missed assignment or penalty would lead to a big play for the offense. But Matt Eberflus' bunch clearly took the teaching points from the Week 1 game film and made all the necessary adjustments Sunday against the Vikings, who have plenty of firepower on offense, but couldn't do diddly squat all afternoon. The Colts' defense limited the Vikings to 175 total yards and recorded 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, forced a safety and held the Minnesota offense to 2-of-9 (22 percent) on third downs; the 175 total yards are the fewest yards allowed by Indianapolis since Oct. 19, 2014, vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (135). Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook was held to just 63 yards rushing, while quarterback Kirk Cousins completed just 11-of-26 passes for 113 yards, for a quarterback rating of 15.9. Quite the turnaround. "We played such a good game on defense," Reich said. "I can't say enough about how they played, and how the defensive staff coached it, and how we played it."

» GIVE US MO: Taylor wasn't the only young offensive player who cashed in on a new starting opportunity for the Colts on Sunday. With two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle ruled out with knee and ankle injuries, the Colts turned to big Mo Alie-Cox at the tight end position, and the former VCU basketball standout certainly didn't disappoint. Able to shake off an early dropped pass that led to a Vikings interception, Alie-Cox finished with single-game career-highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (111) for a ridiculous yards-per-catch average of 22.2. Reich and Rivers were constantly able to get Alie-Cox in situations in which he could get the ball in space and have room to run, and then he also showed off his athleticism late, skying for an impressive 27-yard reception around two Minnesota defenders at the 2-yard line, setting up Rivers' passing touchdown to Zach Pascal on the very next play, which really put the dagger in the Vikings early in the fourth quarter. "He works so hard. It's so important to him," Reich said of Alie-Cox. "He's physically and mentally tough, and he's just continued to get better. It was obvious this week with Jack (Doyle) down, with that being a big blow, Philip (Rivers) let us know right away – he let me and Nick (Sirianni) know right away how much confidence he has in Mo and not holding anything back. Philip likes throwing to those big targets. He is used to doing it to receivers, but you could see how quickly he got used to Mo – just throwing to that big target. What else can you say, Mo is a big man and a great competitor. Hats off to him."