Colts To 'Wait And See' On Injuries To Parris Campbell, Malik Hooker

The Indianapolis Colts today saw two key players, one on each side of the ball, get knocked out of their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in wide receiver Parris Campbell (knee) and safety Malik Hooker (Achilles).

Sep 20, 2020 at 05:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

092020_min-ind-campbell-injury
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts earned their first victory of the season today against the Minnesota Vikings, but might've lost two key pieces on both sides of the ball in the process.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell (knee) and safety Malik Hooker (Achilles) both exited Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings, and their immediate statuses aren't known.

Linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (cramps) also left Sunday's game with injuries and did not return.

Campbell went down with a knee injury in the first quarter, immediately clutching his knee after a seven-yard rushing attempt near the right sideline. After he was carted off the field, Campbell was initially labeled as questionable to return before being downgraded to out.

Hooker, meanwhile, was seen slowly walking off the field to the locker room just before halftime; he had been credited with two tackles in the first two quarters before being downgraded to out during the halftime break.

If Campbell misses significant time, it's the latest bit of bad injury luck for the electrifying Ohio State product, who was limited to just seven games last season as a rookie as he battled a hamstring injury, an abdominal injury, a broken hand and a broken foot.

Campbell came into today's game with a good bit of momentum after a strong Week 1 performance, with six receptions for 71 yards.

"No word yet (on the severity), but, man, that hurts," Reich told reporters after the game. "I'm hoping for the best, but you saw it: it didn't look good. I'll be honest with you. It happened right in front of me; it did not look good. But hoping and praying for the best."

The Colts' offense already took on a huge hit in Week 1 when starting running back Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and now it faces the possibility of losing its top slot receiver, too.

"I love Parris," Reich said. "And so, for two weeks, in back-to-back weeks, to have Marlon and Parris go down like that — and we don't know the extent of Parris' injury yet, so I don't want to jump to conclusions — but these are two great football players and two class acts, two great teammates. These guys are the best. And so we're hoping for the best for Parris. We'll have to wait and see."

Hooker, meanwhile, has battled a variety of injuries throughout his first four years with the Colts; entering today's game, the former first-round pick had missed a combined 14 games from 2017 to 2019.

Related Content

Colts Solid All-Around In 28-11 Victory Over Vikings
news

Colts Solid All-Around In 28-11 Victory Over Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 1-1 on the year Sunday with their dominating 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is some instant analysis and highlights from the matchup.
Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. Active Against Vikings; Rock Ya-Sin Inactive
news

Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. Active Against Vikings; Rock Ya-Sin Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list for today's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, and two wide receiver labeled as questionable heading in, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr., are active, while cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is inactive.
#MINvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 2)
news

#MINvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 2)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2

A week into the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts will already make a change at the running back position, as rookie Jonathan Taylor takes over as the starter after a season-ending Achilles injury to veteran Marlon Mack. What's the ripple effect of that change from a fantasy football perspective? Here's the Week 2 fantasy preview.
Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Vikings Before Week 2 Matchup
news

Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Vikings Before Week 2 Matchup

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. What did Reich have to say about Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai's opportunity at tight end, correcting the mistakes from Week 1, Jonathan Taylor's first start and more?
Colts Mailbag: Week 1 Thoughts, Jonathan Taylor-Nyheim Hines Splits, Playing More Man Coverage, Vikings Challenges
news

Colts Mailbag: Week 1 Thoughts, Jonathan Taylor-Nyheim Hines Splits, Playing More Man Coverage, Vikings Challenges

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about what went wrong in the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, what a Jonathan Taylor-Nyheim Hines backfield will look like moving forward, how defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is approaching coverage schemes, the challenges the Vikings present on Sunday and much more.
Colts Elevate TE Farrod Green To Active Roster From Practice Squad
news

Colts Elevate TE Farrod Green To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated tight end Farrod Green to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Minnesota. The Colts' active roster is now at 54 players.
Mo Alie-Cox, Noah Togiai Looking At Expanded Roles At Tight End Sunday Against Vikings
news

Mo Alie-Cox, Noah Togiai Looking At Expanded Roles At Tight End Sunday Against Vikings

With starter end Jack Doyle out with knee/ankle injuries, and with Trey Burton on injured reserve, the Indianapolis Colts will roll with Mo Alie-Cox and undrafted rookie Noah Togiai at tight end in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Vikings, Week 2

After a disappointing road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to open up the season, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) this week in their 2020 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out the official game preview.
Jack Doyle Ruled Out Sunday Against The Vikings; Five Colts Questionable
news

Jack Doyle Ruled Out Sunday Against The Vikings; Five Colts Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts vs. Jets | Tickets On Sale Now!
news

Colts vs. Jets | Tickets On Sale Now!

Limited single-game tickets starting at $46 on sale now

Advertising