Colts To 'Wait And See' On Injuries To Parris Campbell, Malik Hooker

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts earned their first victory of the season today against the Minnesota Vikings, but might've lost two key pieces on both sides of the ball in the process.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell (knee) and safety Malik Hooker (Achilles) both exited Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings, and their immediate statuses aren't known.

Linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (cramps) also left Sunday's game with injuries and did not return.

Campbell went down with a knee injury in the first quarter, immediately clutching his knee after a seven-yard rushing attempt near the right sideline. After he was carted off the field, Campbell was initially labeled as questionable to return before being downgraded to out.

Hooker, meanwhile, was seen slowly walking off the field to the locker room just before halftime; he had been credited with two tackles in the first two quarters before being downgraded to out during the halftime break.

If Campbell misses significant time, it's the latest bit of bad injury luck for the electrifying Ohio State product, who was limited to just seven games last season as a rookie as he battled a hamstring injury, an abdominal injury, a broken hand and a broken foot.

Campbell came into today's game with a good bit of momentum after a strong Week 1 performance, with six receptions for 71 yards.

"No word yet (on the severity), but, man, that hurts," Reich told reporters after the game. "I'm hoping for the best, but you saw it: it didn't look good. I'll be honest with you. It happened right in front of me; it did not look good. But hoping and praying for the best."

The Colts' offense already took on a huge hit in Week 1 when starting running back Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and now it faces the possibility of losing its top slot receiver, too.

"I love Parris," Reich said. "And so, for two weeks, in back-to-back weeks, to have Marlon and Parris go down like that — and we don't know the extent of Parris' injury yet, so I don't want to jump to conclusions — but these are two great football players and two class acts, two great teammates. These guys are the best. And so we're hoping for the best for Parris. We'll have to wait and see."