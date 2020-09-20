Colts Respond With All-Around Domination Against Vikings

The Colts' offense also got a big boost from another young player playing a major role with an injury to a veteran starter, as tight end Mo Alie-Cox, in for two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle, who was inactive Sunday with knee and ankle injuries, had a career day with five receptions for 111 yards, averaging 22.2 yards per catch.

Sunday was the first time the Colts had a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game since Oct. 17, 2010, when Joseph Addai (128 rushing yards) and Pierre Garçon (103 receiving yards) achieved that accomplishment in a 27-24 victory over the Washington Football Team.

"He works so hard — it's so important to him," Reich said of Alie-Cox, who is in his third full NFL season after exclusively playing college basketball at VCU. "He's physically and mentally tough, and he's just continued to get better. And it was obvious this week with Jack down, that being a big blow, Philip let us know right away — he let me and Nick (Sirianni) know right away — how much confidence he has in Mo, and (to) not hold anything back."

Defensively, outside of some garbage points scored late by the Vikings, the Colts couldn't have played much better than they did on Sunday.

The Colts held the Vikings to just 175 yards of total offense (their fewest allowed since Oct. 19, 2014, vs. Cincinnati [135]), picked off quarterback Kirk Cousins three times, forced a safety, sacked Cousins another three times, limited Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to just 63 rushing yards, and, perhaps most importantly, clearly showed improvement from Indy's Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, when Gardner Minshew II had his way by completing 19-of-20 passes and three touchdowns and zero interceptions.