Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. Active Against Vikings; Rock Ya-Sin Inactive

INDIANAPOLIS — There's promising news at wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts heading into today's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings. At cornerback, however, there has been a last-minute change of plans.

Zach Pascal (ankle) and Michael Pittman Jr. (toe), who have been on the injury list in recent days and each were labeled questionable heading into today's game, will be active and available for the Colts (0-1) against the Vikings, while starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was a last-minute addition to the inactives list, with a stomach illness, according to the team; Ya-Sin is being evaluated at a local hospital.

Others who are inactive for the Colts include quarterback Jacob Eason, linebacker E.J. Speed, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end Jack Doyle and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

Third-round pick Julian Blackmon, the safety out of Utah, could also make his NFL debut today after working his way back from December ACL surgery. He's active today against the Vikings.

Of the other Colts who were questionable heading into the game, defensive end Justin Houston and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers are both active.

» Pascal initially appeared on the injury report this week on Wednesday, when he sat out with an ankle injury; he was able to be upgraded to limited status by Thursday's practice, and was a full participant on Friday. Pascal was never reported to have any injuries throughout the Colts' 2020 opener last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he played 46 snaps on offense and seven on special teams, and finished with two receptions for 18 yards. If Pascal is limited today against the Vikings, look for added opportunities for Ashton Dulin and Daurice Fountain at the wide receiver position.

» Pittman Jr. initially appeared on the injury report this week on Thursday, when he was limited with a toe issue; he did not practice on Friday. The Colts' 2020 second-round (34th-overall) pick made his NFL Debut last Sunday against the Jaguars, logging 39 offensive and three special teams snaps in all and finishing with two receptions for 10 yards. Like Pascal, if Pittman Jr. is limited in any fashion today against the Vikings, then Dulin or Fountain could see added playing time at receiver.